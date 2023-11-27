«Important vaccines, don’t let your guard down»

The Covid pandemic continues to wreak havoc as hospitalizations surge by 32%. According to data released by the Italian Federation of Health and Hospital Companies (Fiaso), there has been a sudden and significant increase in the number of patients hospitalized with Covid in the last week.

The monitoring of sentinel hospitals participating in Fiaso had previously shown low and constant numbers for five consecutive weeks, with only slight fluctuations of 2-3%. However, the period from 14 to 21 November saw a double-digit jump in hospitalizations, indicating a rapid spread of the virus.

It is important to note that the increase in hospitalizations only pertains to patients in ordinary Covid departments, as intensive care numbers remain stable with low numbers. Additionally, it has been found that while 24% of cases refer to hospitalizations specifically for Covid, the remaining 76% concern patients who were hospitalized for other pathologies but tested positive for the virus. This suggests that Covid has exacerbated the health conditions of patients with other illnesses but was not the primary cause of hospitalization.

Fiaso has emphasized the need for continued vigilance, especially in light of the 30% increase in infections indicated by the Ministry of Health. They have also highlighted the fact that the average age of hospitalized patients is 77 years, and the administration of the seasonal Covid vaccine among those over sixty is at a meager 4%. As the coming weeks are expected to see a greater circulation of respiratory viruses, they have urged for an active call from general practitioners to renew the invitation for vaccination, especially among the elderly and frail.

The surge in hospitalizations serves as a stark reminder that the battle against Covid is far from over, and that continued efforts to curb the spread of the virus and protect vulnerable populations are crucial.