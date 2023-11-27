Home » Newborn diverse? Parents’ judgment doesn’t count
News

Newborn diverse? Parents’ judgment doesn’t count

by admin
Newborn diverse? Parents’ judgment doesn’t count

A couple of parents wanted the registry office to enter the gender of their newborn child in the birth register as “without”. After § 22 Abs. 3 PStG – like the entry “diverse” – is basically possible. However, the prerequisite is that the child cannot be assigned to any gender.

Since the infant was born at home, there were no medical records about him. The midwife had checked “without” for gender on the form, but had not expressly stated that an assignment was impossible. She did not answer questions, citing her obligation to maintain confidentiality. Therefore, the registry office refused to register the birth according to the parents’ wishes. Their complaint was unsuccessful.

The Munich judges (decision of September 1st, 2023 – 31 Wx 210/23 e) did not accept the parents’ argument that they had to protect their child’s gender identity. The newborn has no idea of ​​its gender. Whether the parents saw it as diverse or genderless was irrelevant. There is also no right to keep the entry open until the child makes a later decision.

According to the Higher Regional Court, only the physical characteristics are relevant. Neither the parents nor the midwife provided any information about this. The court pointed out that for questions of civil status according to the Bavarian midwife regulations (§ 6 Abs. 3 BayHebBO) there is no obligation of confidentiality.

to Munich Higher Regional Court, decision of September 1st, 2023 – 31 Wx 210/23

Editorial team beck-aktuell, Michael Dollmann, November 27, 2023.

Related Links

From the beck-online database

Mangold, Gender self-determination required under human rights, ZRP 2022, 180

See also  Let's get to know our province: Loja canton – breaking latest news

Wellenhofer, overview of case law on parentage law (2021-2022), NZFam 2023, 346

Fehr, birth register correction in the event of incorrect gender entry, NJW-Spezial 2022, 580

Schinkels, speech act under civil status law about one’s own gender identity, ZRP 2022, 222

You may also like

They capture three people who scammed a tourist...

Eleonora Giorgi talks about her illness to Verissimo

Shahbaz Sharif was elected Prime Minister of Pakistan...

The Government committed to deliver 2 of the...

Innovative procurement: IPZS market consultation begins to find...

María Corina Machado said that Maduro is weakened...

Bay Harbor Islands real estate boom: Major projects...

Bet on community tourism in Florida

Analysis: Similar to Wang Lijun’s handling, Qin Gang...

Serious road accident in Vasto, three victims

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy