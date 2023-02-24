The Turin prosecutor’s office sent a series of papers from the investigation into Juventus’ accounts to the prosecutors of six other Italian cities. The initiative was taken for reasons of territorial jurisdiction and, according to what has been learned, it is linked to the relationship between the Juventus club and other teams.

THE DETAILS

– There are still no certainties regarding the companies involved, because there could be changes compared to those of the closure of the preliminary investigations. What is certain is chand the investigation could spread like wildfire involving at least six other clubs.

