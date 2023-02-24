Home News International Football Sky Sport 2022/23 – Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 (February 24 – March 1)
International Football Sky Sport 2022/23 – Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 (February 24 – March 1)

International Football Sky Sport 2022/23 – Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 (February 24 – March 1)

And Friday 24 Februarya Wednesday 1st Marchin the Sky Sports House space for the most prestigious foreign championships, to be followed in direct also in streaming su NOW.

The best challenges from the English Premier Leaguefrom the tedeca bundesliga and of French Ligue 1 exclusive from the most beautiful stadiums in Europe, told with passion e expertise from the Sky Sports team, with the best technology and with many matches also broadcast on Sky Sport 4K.

In England and France the matches of the 25th round will be played, in Germany those of the 22nd round. Furthermore, two recoveries of the English championship are also scheduled for Wednesday 1 March. Lots of insights, dedicated specials, columns, pre and post match studies, as well as a window always open on Sky Sport 24. Updates also on skysport.it and on the official Sky Sport social channels.

A total of 15 matches broadcast live, 3 also on Sky Sport 4K, two in the Premier League and one in the Bundesliga.

Foreign football programming live on Sky and streaming on NOW

PREMIER LEAGUE (25th day)

Friday 24 February

  • ore 21 Fulham-Wolverhampton
    Sky Sport Football e NOW
    commentary Paolo Ciarravano

Saturday 25 February

  • ore 13 Study: “The House of International Sport”
    Sky Sport 24 e NOW
    with Federica Lodi and Paolo Ciarravano
  • ore 15.30 Study: “The House of International Sport”
    Sky Sport 24 e NOW
    with Federica Lodi and Paolo Ciarravano
  • ore 16 Leicester-Arsenal
    Sky Sport Football e NOW
    commentary Andrea Marinozzi
  • ore 18 Study: “The House of International Sport”
    Sky Sport 24 e NOW
    with Federica Lodi and Paolo Ciarravano
  • ore 18.30 Bournemouth-Manchester City
    Sky Sport Uno e NOW
    commentary Federico Zancan
  • ore 20.45 Crystal Palace-Liverpool
    Sky Sport Uno, NOW e Sky Sport 4K
    commentary Massimo Marianella
Sunday February 26th

  • ore 14 Study: “The House of International Sport”
    Sky Sport 24 e NOW
    with Federica Lodi and Federico Zancan
  • ore 14.30 Tottenham-Chelsea
    Sky Sport Uno, NOW e Sky Sport 4K
    commentary Massimo Marianella
  • ore 17.10 Study: “The House of International Sport”
    Sky Sport 24 e NOW
    with Federica Lodi and Federico Zancan
  • ore 19.30 Study: “The House of International Sport”
    Sky Sport 24 e NOW
    with Federica Lodi and Federico Zancan

Wednesday 1st March – (recoveries 7th day)

  • ore 20.45 Arsenal-Everton
    Sky Sport Uno e NOW
    commentary Massimo Marianella
  • ore 21 Liverpool-Wolverhampton
    Sky Sport Football e NOW
    commentary Federico Zancan

BUNDESLIGA (22nd day)

Friday 24 February

  • ore 20.30 Mainz-Borussia Dortmund
    Sky Sport 253 e NOW
    commentary Pietro Nicolodi

Saturday 25 February

  • ore 18.30 Schalke 04-Stuttgart
    Sky Sport Football, NOW e Sky Sport 4K
    commentary Gianluigi Bagnulo
  • ore 23.30 Leipzig-Eintracht Frankfurt
    Sky Sports Football and NOW (delayed)
    commentary Christian Giordano

Sunday February 26th

  • ore 15.30 Freiburg-Bayer Leverkusen
    Sky Sport Football e NOW
    commentary Paolo Ciarravano
  • ore 17.30 Bayern Monaco Union Berlino
    Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football e NOW
    commentary Pietro Nicolodi

LIGUE 1 (25th day)

Saturday 25 February

  • ore 21 Montpellier-Lens
    Sky Sport Football e NOW
    commentary Elia Faggion

Sunday February 26th

  • ore 13 Lorient-Auxerre
    Sky Sport Football e NOW
    commentary Elia Faggion
  • ore 20.45 Olympic Marsiglia-Paris Saint Germain
    Sky Sport Football e NOW
    commentary Gianluigi Bagnulo

