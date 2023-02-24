And Friday 24 Februarya Wednesday 1st Marchin the Sky Sports House space for the most prestigious foreign championships, to be followed in direct also in streaming su NOW.

The best challenges from the English Premier Leaguefrom the tedeca bundesliga and of French Ligue 1 exclusive from the most beautiful stadiums in Europe, told with passion e expertise from the Sky Sports team, with the best technology and with many matches also broadcast on Sky Sport 4K.

In England and France the matches of the 25th round will be played, in Germany those of the 22nd round. Furthermore, two recoveries of the English championship are also scheduled for Wednesday 1 March. Lots of insights, dedicated specials, columns, pre and post match studies, as well as a window always open on Sky Sport 24. Updates also on skysport.it and on the official Sky Sport social channels.

A total of 15 matches broadcast live, 3 also on Sky Sport 4K, two in the Premier League and one in the Bundesliga.

Foreign football programming live on Sky and streaming on NOW

PREMIER LEAGUE (25th day)

Friday 24 February

ore 21 Fulham-Wolverhampton

Sky Sport Football e NOW

commentary Paolo Ciarravano

Saturday 25 February

ore 13 Study: “The House of International Sport”

Sky Sport 24 e NOW

with Federica Lodi and Paolo Ciarravano

Sky Sport 24 e NOW

with Federica Lodi and Paolo Ciarravano

Sky Sport Football e NOW

commentary Andrea Marinozzi

Sky Sport 24 e NOW

with Federica Lodi and Paolo Ciarravano

Sky Sport Uno e NOW

commentary Federico Zancan

Sky Sport Uno, NOW e Sky Sport 4K

commentary Massimo Marianella

Sunday February 26th

ore 14 Study: “The House of International Sport”

Sky Sport 24 e NOW

with Federica Lodi and Federico Zancan

Sky Sport Uno, NOW e Sky Sport 4K

commentary Massimo Marianella

Sky Sport 24 e NOW

with Federica Lodi and Federico Zancan

Sky Sport 24 e NOW

with Federica Lodi and Federico Zancan

Wednesday 1st March – (recoveries 7th day)

ore 20.45 Arsenal-Everton

Sky Sport Uno e NOW

commentary Massimo Marianella

Sky Sport Football e NOW

commentary Federico Zancan

BUNDESLIGA (22nd day)

Friday 24 February

ore 20.30 Mainz-Borussia Dortmund

Sky Sport 253 e NOW

commentary Pietro Nicolodi

Saturday 25 February

ore 18.30 Schalke 04-Stuttgart

Sky Sport Football, NOW e Sky Sport 4K

commentary Gianluigi Bagnulo

Sky Sports Football and NOW (delayed)

commentary Christian Giordano

Sunday February 26th

ore 15.30 Freiburg-Bayer Leverkusen

Sky Sport Football e NOW

commentary Paolo Ciarravano

Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football e NOW

commentary Pietro Nicolodi



LIGUE 1 (25th day)

Saturday 25 February

ore 21 Montpellier-Lens

Sky Sport Football e NOW

commentary Elia Faggion

Sunday February 26th

ore 13 Lorient-Auxerre

Sky Sport Football e NOW

commentary Elia Faggion

Sky Sport Football e NOW

commentary Gianluigi Bagnulo