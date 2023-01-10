They called it “Sisma operation” and it goes back more than ten years, to the earthquake that hit Mantua in 2012: the Carabinieri of the Provincial Command of Mantua, at the conclusion of investigations coordinated by the DDA of Brescia, carried out this morning at dawn a precautionary custody order against 10 people under investigation for extortion, corruption and fictitious registration of companies”, with the aggravating circumstance of mafia purposes, for having facilitated the ‘Ndrangheta clan Dragon.

The operation is underway in Lombardy, Emilia Romagna, Veneto and Calabria. The crimes were allegedly committed as part of the procedures for granting ‘earthquake funds’ for the reconstruction of buildings damaged by the 2012 earthquake in the province of Mantua.

There are also dozens of searches in progress by the carabinieri in the homes and technical offices of professionals involved in the investigations in various Italian regions.