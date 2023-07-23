Car against motorcycle, four dead in the Foggia area

(ANSA) – CERIGNOLA, JULY 23 – Four people, including a child, died in a road accident that took place late in the evening in the countryside about ten kilometers from Cerignola.





The boy and two other victims were in a car which collided with a motorcycle. The other victim is the motorcyclist. According to what has been learned, the child was less than ten years old. On board the car, in all likelihood, foreign citizens. Police forces, 118 health workers and firefighters are on site. (HANDLE).



