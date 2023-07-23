Home » Car against motorcycle, four dead in the Foggia area
Health

Car against motorcycle, four dead in the Foggia area

by admin

(ANSA) – CERIGNOLA, JULY 23 – Four people, including a child, died in a road accident that took place late in the evening in the countryside about ten kilometers from Cerignola.


The boy and two other victims were in a car which collided with a motorcycle. The other victim is the motorcyclist. According to what has been learned, the child was less than ten years old. On board the car, in all likelihood, foreign citizens. Police forces, 118 health workers and firefighters are on site. (HANDLE).

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  Summer depression: How we recognize it and what helps against it

You may also like

New Theory Emerges on the Cause of Andrea...

Kenneth and Elaine Langone Donate $200 Million to...

A dead man stabbed in Padua. Two others...

The Clash of Tourist Perspectives: German Minister Criticizes...

Gp Budapest, Verstappen’s usual domain. Norris and Perez...

Packed theater for the film on Gardini in...

The Surprising Health Benefits of Chocolate that You...

The Health Benefits of Pineapple: Why You Should...

Does Zuleyha take revenge by killing Hunkar?

Heat stroke, prevention begins at the table: foods...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy