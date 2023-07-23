Home » He shoots his brother and then kills himself. Verona, it was their father who found them
by admin
The 24-year-old’s body was in the living room of the house, that of his brother in his room, next to a gun

Two brothers aged 28 and 24, Patrizio and Edoardo Baltieri, were found dead in the family home in Verona, with gunshot wounds. The discovery was made by his father, who returned home yesterday evening. The hypothesis – inform the local media – is that of a murder-suicide. The 24-year-old’s body was in the living room of the house, that of his brother in his room, next to a gun, legally held by the family. Investigate the matter Mobile Squad of the Police Headquarters. According to the most accredited hypotheses, Patrizio shot his younger brother after an argument and then killed himself.

In addition to the police, the operators of the Suem 118, the Digos and the deputy prosecutor Carlo Boranga intervened on the spot. If the reconstruction of the facts seems confirmed, the investigators heard witnesses, acquaintances of the two young men, and the neighbors on the reasons for the tragedy. A woman who lives in the apartment building reported hearing three shots fired a short time later around 7.00 pm. The death of the two brothers probably dates back to that time, for which it is not excluded that the magistrate orders an autopsy.

