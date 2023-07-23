the crisis unit is triggered for the damage caused by the record heat

Emergency a Catania. There are entire neighborhoods without water or electricity. A task force immediately took action to deal with the consequences of the infernal heat that caused the blackout and has blocked off several areas of the city.

Crisis unit in action

There are over 400 technicians at work, who have also come from other regions, of which around 200 are from third-party companies. To limit inconvenience to citizens, while waiting for a situation of normality to be restored, 5 Power Stations and 40 Generating Sets are systematically used for emergency power supplies.

The serious inconvenience is triggered by the heat: the electricity grid cables, in fact, are not able to support the over 50 degrees of the burning asphalt and are thus damaged. And without electricity there is no water supply either.

Il mayor Enrico Trantino activated the Municipal Operations Center in the municipal Civil Protection headquarters to try to implement solutions to deal with the heat emergency (Coc). The crisis unit is monitoring the situation in the city.

For Monday 24 July, the Minister of Civil Protection, Nello Musumecihas convened a summit where they will discuss which path to take to fix the situation of missing drinking water.

The meeting will take place in the prefecture of Catania at 9.30 and will be attended, in addition to the prefect and the mayor Enrico Trantino, by the head of the national civil protection department Fabrizio Curciothe regional leader Salvo Cocina, military leaders and representatives of Enel Distribuzione and Sidra.

Nello Musumeci: “Solve the problem as soon as possible”

“The problem must be resolved as soon as possible, which complicates the already difficult situation due to the high temperature that is gripping the city with over 45 degrees: we will see what can be done. I decided to immediately accept the appeal addressed to me by the mayor, in agreement with the prefect and the Region”, said the minister.

The governor also expressed his opinion on the emergency Renato Schifani who asked for “an extraordinary commitment of Enel to solve the emergency created by the hundreds of breakdowns in the electricity grid caused by the exceptional heat wave and by the overloads of the air conditioning systems”.

Mayor Trantino: “Imposed on Enel to accelerate”

“First of all, we have once again imposed on Enel Distribuzione to speed up the electricity restoration interventions throughout the city as much as possible, demanding certain times for solutions which must in any case be immediate, to revive a city brought to its knees by causes independent of us, more than it already was due to the fire at the airport“. So the mayor Enrico Trantino.

“In concert with the councilors and managers of the various branches of the municipal administration – continued the mayor – we have drawn up an ordinance to prevent the effects of the heat waves expected in the coming days to support the most fragile subjects with specific actions that can support the most extreme conditions of discomfort “.

Problems also in other areas of Sicily. “THE Enel technicians I have been at work since yesterday – explained the mayor of Syracuse Francesco Italia – Unfortunately the excessive electrical load is the main cause of the interruptions. We are in constant contact with Enel and we have alerted the volunteer forces in advance to be able to support fragile citizens and in need”.

