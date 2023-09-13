Printable version

Press release no. 51

Press release date 12 September 2023

Carabinieri NAS, General Raffele Covetti new Commander

This morning, at the headquarters of the National Command of the Carabinieri NAS in Viale dell’Aeronautica, in Rome, the change of the Commander of the Carabinieri for Health Protection took place. The Brigadier General Raffele Covetti has assumed the role of new Commander, replacing Division General Paolo Carra, at the top of the Specialty since September 2020 and assigned to the Command of the Special Departments of the Carabinieri.

Gen. B. Raffaele Covetti is originally from the province of Naples, graduated in Law and graduated from the 11th ISSMI high military training course.

During his varied career, the General was platoon commander at the 12th Carabinieri Battalion of Palermo from 1992 to 1993, section commander of the Operational and Radiomobile Unit of Palermo from 1993 to 1996, company commander of Carini from 1996 to 1999 and of the Roma-Montesacro and Roma-Centro companies until 2003.

He subsequently assumed staff positions at the Organized Crime Office of the General Command of the Force from 2003 to 2009, and then carried out a training role at the Military Academy of Modena until 2013.

Having become head of the Carabinieri Command at the Chamber of Deputies from 2013 to 2017, he subsequently directed the Provincial Command of Catania from 2017 to 2020 and, as a most recent assignment, that of the “Basilicata” Carabinieri Legion.

For the occasion, the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci expressed personal wishes for good work to the new Commander, in the certainty of achieving effective collaboration and a synergistic common commitment to protect the good of public health, in continuity with the appreciated work carried out by the previous Commander, General Carra, who recognized the high professionalism and notable results achieved during his mandate.