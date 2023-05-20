helicopter crashed in the Ravenna area. The Reno canal overflows, flooding in Conselice. Tomorrow Prime Minister Meloni in the flooded areas

7:10 The sixth body recovered in the Ravenna area has been identified The body found yesterday morning in via della Valle in Faenza, the sixth confirmed dead due to bad weather in the Ravenna area, the fourteenth in Emilia-Romagna, has been identified in Giordano Feletti, a 79-year-old local. 7:28 A14 reopened with two lanes between Faenza and Forlì On the A14 Bologna-Taranto, the section between Faenza and Forlì was reopened an hour and a half earlier (about 6.30 am) than scheduled, making two lanes available to traffic in both directions. 8:00 Weather: rainy weekend over Italy In the morning cloudy skies with rain scattered over all regions. No variation in the afternoon with thunderstorms expected in the Apennines. In the evening the weather improved but with residual scattered rains and still overcast skies. 9:00 In Ravenna, 11,000 hectares of municipal territory evacuated At present, the area of ​​the evacuated municipality of Ravenna covers 108,730,188 square meters (equal to 10,873 hectares and approximately 16 per cent of the entire municipal territory) for a resident population of 14,220 people (equal to approximately 9 per cent of the total). 9:08 Ravenna: 4 thousand displaced people in hotels and civil protection hubs Over the past four nights, the reception system put in place by the Municipality of Ravenna has recorded 1,200 overnight stays in 60 hotels while, as regards the Civil Protection hubs, almost three thousand people have come and gone over the course of the day. 9:15 Meloni could leave the G7 early due to the emergency Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni could anticipate her return from the G7 summit in Hiroshima and return to Italy to closely follow the bad weather emergency in Emilia-Romagna. NaN: NaN In the Ravenna area almost 30 thousand evacuated There are almost 30 thousand evacuees in the province of Ravenna; in these hours there are moments of great concern, while the rain has returned to fall, albeit weak. 9:42 The prefect of Ravenna: “Six dead and one missing” ”Difficult hours, hours of intense uninterrupted work, are, we are sorry for the 6 deceased and 1 missing in the province of Ravenna. But proud to have saved and rescued thousands of people, with all means, helicopters, amphibians, dinghies, on their shoulders. We have never stopped, respecting the responsibilities that the law entrusts to us to the letter”. Thus in a post on Facebook the Prefect of Ravenna Castrese De Rosa. 10:00 Reno canal overflow, flooding in Conselice (Ravenna) Following the flooding of the right-hand Reno canal, in Conselice, in the Ravenna area, flooding is underway towards Lavezzola. The municipality has invited citizens to go to the upper floors with food, water and, if possible, a mobile phone with a battery charger. 11:00 Tomorrow Prime Minister Meloni in the flooded areas The prime minister Giorgia Meloni will arrive tomorrow in the flooded areas of Emilia Romagna. Solidarity with the G7 11:28 Helicopter crashed in the Belricetto area of ​​Lugo (Ravenna) Helicopter crashes in the Belricetto area of ​​Lugo, at the moment it is not known whether he was at work due to the flood, or the presence of dead or injured 11:54 Helicopter crashed in Belricetto: there would be three injured Helicopter crashes in via Mazzola in Belricetto di Lugo. An ambulance, a 118 helicopter, carabinieri, firefighters, the local police of Bassa Romagna and various other emergency vehicles were on site. Update in the next few minutes 12:05 Helicopter crashed: 4 injured He was busy repairing a power line fault. According to what is learned, the four people on board were injured: already extracted by the firefighters, they were taken away in an air ambulance. The aircraft would be a private vehicle of the company ‘EliOssola’. He would have attempted an emergency landing.

