The luxury manager who helps sell made in Italy is born

comes the luxury manager, the sales professional in the luxury market. Good manners, space etiquette, conflict management and kindness, the subjects of his “study” path. If in Italy and abroad there has been an offer of university masters linked to the fashion brand industry for some time, there is a lack of training concerning “the last link in the chain” or for those who, to put it in the old fashioned way, are behind the counter. According to a survey by the research office of the‘Italian Academy of Etiquette, I am requests from big brands increased by 400%. it’s trendy to start in-house courses for super sales people. In ten years the Academy has trained about 700. And now here is the further training proposal.

The characteristics of the luxury manager

But what are the indispensable skills for a luxury manager? A true professional must be able to assist and guide those who have to make a choice. It is therefore necessary to develop relational sensitivity, positive management of critical issues, the ability to discreetly assist the purchasing experience, knowledge of different cultures and the ability to satisfy specific needs. Purchasing in a luxury boutique – explains the president of the Academy – is increasingly an extension of the brand itself, reserved for a demanding customer who does not want interference and interruptions to the experience”.

Italy home of luxury

Milan, Rome, Naples, Turin, Florence, not to mention the most prestigious tourist locations: there are many dream boutiques in Italy for stellar purchases. Top shopping tourism now moves thousands of people and invoices millions of euros. Above all via Montenapoleone in Milan: the famous street in the fashion district of the Lombard capital has conquered the third place worldwide and first place in Europe as the most expensive shopping streetovercoming New Bond Street a Londra e Avenue des Champs Elysées in Paris, moving to fourth and fifth place respectively in the global rankings.

Already extraordinary results. So why is there a need for new luxury managers? “The twenty top brands in the sector – is explained again by the Academy’s research office – by investing in these new figures have projections of an increase in their turnover of 4% with a productivity of over 20%”. Again according to the analysis by the Accademia del Galateo, once the luxury manager course has been completed, at least in 30% of cases, there is an increase in professional level.

A growing business

Il luxury market has recorded, despite the crisis and the pandemic, very positive results throughout 2022. And the forecasts for this year indicate a marginality of high-end companies of 6% and up to 8% for companies whose target is made up exclusively of higher-end consumers. Furthermore, in relation to personal luxury goods, an increase of 22% is estimated, with 353 billion euros. Italy confirms itself as one of the leading countries in the sector, positioning itself 23 companies among the 100 in the sector. According to Altagamma, by 2030 the value of the luxury market, and in particular that of personal luxury goods in our country, should grow by 60%, to reach 540-580 billion EUR. Only in the fashion sector between clothing and accessories do they work approx 45,000 companies that employ 400,000 people.