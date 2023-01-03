For a long time we have seen them as the real enemies of our figure, but can we completely eliminate carbohydrates in our diet?

Let’s try to shed light on this habit that many people have learned to follow in the hope of always being able to stay fit.

And most of us don’t just get down to it diet immediately delete i carbohydrates from one’s diet – whether it’s pasta or desserts – but are we sure it’s a healthy practice for our body? Let’s try to shed light on this way of doing to understand how to make the most of the potential of a diet that we have started following to get back in shape.

Is eliminating carbohydrates in the diet really good for you?

At a time like this, where we have often gone off the diet due to holiday season, the first thing we need to do is try to eat a little lighter to regain our ideal weight and lose a few excess pounds. Very often the first thing we eliminate from our table are carbohydratesbut are we sure it’s a really healthy practice?

According to experts, carbohydrates are also essential for the proper functioning of our body, so eliminating them completely is absolutely not the key to being able to get back in shape maintaining the well-being of our body.

Actually what we should learn is to know rather choose the right foods e know how to better moderate portions what we eat at the table. A diet low carb in fact it is absolutely not indicated for losing weight quickly and, moreover, puts our body under unnecessary stress.

In fact, carbohydrates, together with proteins and fats, represent the fundamental nutrients capable of provide us with energy for the proper functioning of the organism and which therefore allow us to carry out the regular performance of even the simplest activities.

How to include carbohydrates in our diet without gaining weight

We must therefore learn to include carbohydrates in our diet but we must know how to choose; let’s try, for example, to exploit i Whole grains and we also consider the idea of ​​including the potatoes – which are carbohydrates like pasta and rice.

Furthermore, as anticipated, we rather learn to regulate ourselves better with portions and also take advantage of other small tricks, such as eat pasta al dente as it is more digestible because it invites us to chew it longer. A practice that will also help us to increase the sense of satiety thus preventing us from overeating during meals.

Finally coming to mind that a balanced diet is made up of five meals a day (three mains plus 2 snacks) let’s try to figure out where to best insert carbohydrates to be able to obtain a balanced diet. To make the most of the capabilities of our diet, carbohydrates should be present in all main mealsalthough as anticipated in small doses.