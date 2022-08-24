Cardio on an empty stomach to burn more fat: this particular practice has been depopulating for some years now. Let’s see all the benefits and contraindications.

When a person wants to lose weight and wants to get back in shape, he definitely goes for sports. The role ofphysical activity in human life it has been known for centuries: training should never be neglected. Most people, especially those who don’t want to join the gym and those who don’t do group sports, bet everything on running.

Moreover, for some years, a rather particular practice has been depopulating: the cardio on an empty stomach. The idea is to do a cardio workout without having breakfast: it assumes a ‘fast’ of 7-10 hours. We try to analyze the advantages and disadvantages of this practice, focusing on the pros and cons.

Cardio on an empty stomach: benefits and contraindications

During training, the body has three main energy sources: carbohydrates, fats and proteins. When you do a fasted cardio practice, the body has rather low reserves of glycogen (carbohydrates are quickly transformed into glucose, which is in turn stored in the muscles as glycogen) and for this reason, more fat is burned.

However, there are some important contraindications. First of all, since there are low glycogen stores, those who train on an empty stomach may have problems related to the onset of tiredness e you loss of energy. It also reduces the ability to train at high intensity: the energy released by fat is too weak and slow to sustain a high intensity. In fact, according to some important studies, people who eat breakfast are able to work better and with more intensity, easily burning more calories.