Napoli – Zoe’s life began during the pandemic. First lockdown, all locked in the house: a Labrador, Luigi and Erica (fictional names) must have thought he would fill mornings and afternoons, wagging their tails from room to room to the delight of their young children. For a few months, however, things had changed: in the house, for most of the day, there was no one left and Zoe began to get impatient, becoming melancholy.