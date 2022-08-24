NEW YORK – The narrative so far has predicted an avalanche victory for Republicans in the November midterm elections, which would give the GOP control of Congress, paralyze the legislative agenda of Bidenand opened the door on the return of Trump at the White House in 2024. It hasn’t changed in 24 hours, but the results of Tuesday’s vote, and some success that Biden has collected in recent months, encourage Democrats to hope to limit the damage, if not to reverse the odds.