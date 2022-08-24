The Shareholders’ Meeting MeglioQuesto approved the increase in the number of Board members from 5 to 6 and thus appointed Alessandro Nitti as the new independent member.

The president Felice Saladini: “With the entry of Alessandro Nitti the international footprint of the MeglioQuesto board is strengthened. Nitti is one of the most competent professionals in the investment management and corporate finance sectors combined with a marked sensitivity towards social issues. I am sure that, thanks to his ability and his vision, Nitti will actively contribute to the growth of our group which has established itself as a reference model for the entire sector ”.

In addition, the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting approved the amendment of articles 6 and 7 of the current Articles of Association and the introduction of the new article 6-bis in order to allow the right to issue multiple voting shares as well as certain further amendments to the Articles of Association aimed exclusively to reflect the change of the company name of AIM Italia to Euronext Growth Milan.