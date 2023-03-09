How can leaks in the heart valves be treated – information from Siegen

A minimally invasive heart valve intervention can be an option, especially for high-risk patients.

WIN. Various diseases of the heart or lungs can cause the heart valves to leak. In particular, cardiac insufficiency, in which the left or right ventricle expands, can lead to the valve-holding apparatus also wearing out. This causes a leak in the mitral valve in the left heart or in the tricuspid valve in the right heart. These valve defects, mitral valve regurgitation and tricuspid valve regurgitation, occur in the cardiology often before. Severe symptoms such as shortness of breath or water retention in the body can develop. Affected patients are often very old and have other pre-existing conditions that make heart surgery to repair the valve very risky.

Cardiology Siegen: repair heart valves without surgery

One comes for these patients minimally invasive heart valve intervention in question. No heart surgery using a heart-lung machine is necessary. Instead, the procedure takes place using a catheter via the groin vein. A clip is guided to the heart via the catheter, a thin plastic tube. The leaflets of the mitral valve can be grasped and clipped with a MitraClip or the tricuspid valve with a TriClip. As a result, the sails hold together again and the leakage of the flaps is significantly reduced. During the examination, continuous monitoring with ultrasound, transesophageal echocardiography, is carried out under anesthesia. This allows the clips to be located and optimally placed at any time.

Modern valve repair in cardiology with MitraClip and TriClip

The risk of intervention when implanting a MitraClip or TriClip is significantly lower than with an operation. A heart team consisting of specialists in cardiology, cardiac surgery and anesthesia must assess whether the procedure is an individual option. “This modern method is used in the cardiology department of the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling in Siegen heart valve repair used regularly and with success. As a result, we are not only known in the Siegen region, but also around Cologne/Bonn, Bochum, Dortmund and in Hesse as a competent contact and a nationwide contact point for many heart patients,” emphasizes Prof. Dr. Dursun Gündüz, chief physician of cardiology at the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling in Siegen.

The Medical Clinic II of the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling in Siegen consists of the sections of cardiology, angiology and rhythmology.

The department is headed by the two chief physicians Prof. Dr. Dursun Gündüz and PD Dr. Damir Erkapic. The main task is the competent outpatient and inpatient care of patients with the entire spectrum of heart and vascular diseases.

