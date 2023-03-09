Home Health Cardiology: Facts about minimally invasive heart valve intervention
Health

Cardiology: Facts about minimally invasive heart valve intervention

by admin
Cardiology: Facts about minimally invasive heart valve intervention

How can leaks in the heart valves be treated – information from Siegen

A minimally invasive heart valve intervention can be an option, especially for high-risk patients.

WIN. Various diseases of the heart or lungs can cause the heart valves to leak. In particular, cardiac insufficiency, in which the left or right ventricle expands, can lead to the valve-holding apparatus also wearing out. This causes a leak in the mitral valve in the left heart or in the tricuspid valve in the right heart. These valve defects, mitral valve regurgitation and tricuspid valve regurgitation, occur in the cardiology often before. Severe symptoms such as shortness of breath or water retention in the body can develop. Affected patients are often very old and have other pre-existing conditions that make heart surgery to repair the valve very risky.

Cardiology Siegen: repair heart valves without surgery

One comes for these patients minimally invasive heart valve intervention in question. No heart surgery using a heart-lung machine is necessary. Instead, the procedure takes place using a catheter via the groin vein. A clip is guided to the heart via the catheter, a thin plastic tube. The leaflets of the mitral valve can be grasped and clipped with a MitraClip or the tricuspid valve with a TriClip. As a result, the sails hold together again and the leakage of the flaps is significantly reduced. During the examination, continuous monitoring with ultrasound, transesophageal echocardiography, is carried out under anesthesia. This allows the clips to be located and optimally placed at any time.

Modern valve repair in cardiology with MitraClip and TriClip

See also  Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in prison

The risk of intervention when implanting a MitraClip or TriClip is significantly lower than with an operation. A heart team consisting of specialists in cardiology, cardiac surgery and anesthesia must assess whether the procedure is an individual option. “This modern method is used in the cardiology department of the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling in Siegen heart valve repair used regularly and with success. As a result, we are not only known in the Siegen region, but also around Cologne/Bonn, Bochum, Dortmund and in Hesse as a competent contact and a nationwide contact point for many heart patients,” emphasizes Prof. Dr. Dursun Gündüz, chief physician of cardiology at the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling in Siegen.

The Medical Clinic II of the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling in Siegen consists of the sections of cardiology, angiology and rhythmology.

The department is headed by the two chief physicians Prof. Dr. Dursun Gündüz and PD Dr. Damir Erkapic. The main task is the competent outpatient and inpatient care of patients with the entire spectrum of heart and vascular diseases.

company contact
Cardiology Clinic Jung-Stilling
dr. Damir Erkapic
Wichernstrasse 40
57074 wins
0271 333 4740

Press contact
Cardiology Clinic Jung-Stilling
dr. Damir Erkapic
Wichernstrasse 40
57074 wins
0271 333 4740

You may also like

Long lasting and healthy. that’s how

Crocus Blossom Festival 2023 in Husum: The Castle...

Donnarumma after Bayern-PSG 2-0: “Immense disappointment, I’m *****to....

Ukraine: Russian bombings in the night, alarm in...

March 8, Gynecology at the forefront of women’s...

Bruce Willis: What is behind the rare disease...

The Paradise of the Ladies 7, episode today,...

High blood pressure: 4 foods naturally lower it

Champions: Bayern extinguishes PSG dreams, Germans in the...

Skipping breakfast exposes you to serious health risks:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy