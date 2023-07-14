Cardioscience / Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Sez. IIIQ no. 3646/2023 of 06.13.2023

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 3646/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 16461/2022 proposed by Cardioscience Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Permanent Conference on Relations Between State, Regions and Provinces, Permanent Conference for Relations between State, the Reg. and the Prov. Aut. Tn and Bz, Conferences of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Abruzzo Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Campania Region, Emilia Romagna Region, Friuli Venezia Giulia Aut. Region, Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Marche Region, Molise Region , Piedmont Region, Puglia Region, Aut. Region of Sardinia, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Department of Health, Tuscany Region, Umbria Region, Aut. Valle D’Aosta Region, Veneto Region, Aut. Province of Trento, Aut. Province of Bolzano and against Johnson & Johnson Medical Spa.

Attachments:

Cardioscience Srl Min. Health + AA – Rome TAR appeal.pdf (PDF 491.6 Kb)

202303646_03.pdf (PDF 112.4 Kb)

Cardioscience Srl – Precautionary stanza ex art. 55 cpa.pdf (PDF 285.0 Kb)

Cardioscience – notification notice for public proclamations.pdf (PDF 226.1 Kb)

Cardioscience Srl Min. Salute m.a. Emilia Romagna.pdf (PDF 501.6 Kb)

Cardioscience Srl second appeal but Umbria.pdf (PDF 510.3 Kb)

