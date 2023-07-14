Home » Straw baler in full fire: farmer is quick-witted
News

Straw baler in full fire: farmer is quick-witted

by admin
Straw baler in full fire: farmer is quick-witted

The emergency services were called to a burning round baler in the midday hours of Tuesday. The farmer had already pulled the Krone press from the field while the fire brigade arrived to prevent a vegetation fire. Upon arrival, the flames were immediately fought by two teams wearing respiratory protection with C-tubes. A tube was operated with “Lightwater”, a foam mixture to facilitate water penetration into the pressed straw.

With the farmer’s support, the press was forced open to get into the heart of the fire. After two and a half hours the fire was extinguished and the 23 comrades who had moved out returned to the tool shed.

See also  The 10 best vegetarian cookbooks

You may also like

Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau Takes Action...

Do not misappropriate semaglutide | PZ – Pharmaceutical...

Reflection from Parque Bolívar: A discouraging reality

Veterinary Office secures 28 horses in Kamp-Lintfort –...

Motor car accident on Thandiani road, injured shifted...

Migration expelled a Norwegian who attacked an official...

German Companies to Maintain Investments in China Despite...

Marcel Schmidts becomes a blue

Registration for La Voz de Chacao 2023 started...

The Capture of a Suspect: Unraveling the Mysteries...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy