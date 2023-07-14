Straw baler in full fire: farmer is quick-witted

The emergency services were called to a burning round baler in the midday hours of Tuesday. The farmer had already pulled the Krone press from the field while the fire brigade arrived to prevent a vegetation fire. Upon arrival, the flames were immediately fought by two teams wearing respiratory protection with C-tubes. A tube was operated with “Lightwater”, a foam mixture to facilitate water penetration into the pressed straw.

With the farmer’s support, the press was forced open to get into the heart of the fire. After two and a half hours the fire was extinguished and the 23 comrades who had moved out returned to the tool shed.

