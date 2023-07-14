FC Bayern: Sadio Mané – from the king’s transfer to the object of sale

Status: 07/13/2023 10:56 a.m

He was received as a “world star” with much fanfare. Less than twelve months later, Sadio Mané is considered a burden for the FC Bayern Munich squad. The 31-year-old’s days with the record champions are numbered – even if the Senegalese would like to stay.

It was just a mutual pat on the back. This Sadio Mané from Liverpool, said Hasan Salihamidzic proudly at the presentation of the Senegalese in June 2022, was a “world star”. Herbert Hainer raved about the replacement for Robert Lewandowski as a “world footballer”, the transfer testifies “to the radiance that Bayern Munich has”. And Oliver Kahn rejoiced that “all big goals are possible” with Mané.

Classic case of “think”! Eleven months after the pompously staged presentation of the dream player, Bayern are again faced with a rebuild – despite the last-minute championship in which Mané was not even substituted on in Cologne. The crowning disappointment.

Low point: The Watschn against Sané

His debut goal in the Bundesliga debut in Frankfurt was followed by only five more goals in the Bundesliga by the beginning of November. In total, he scored twelve goals in 38 competitive appearances. Mané was moved from the storm center to the wing by Julian Nagelsmann, which didn’t help either. Then he injured himself so badly that he missed the World Cup.

The 31-year-old never recovered from this blow, his second half of the season was one to forget, including a cabin scandal in the Champions League quarter-finals against Manchester City: At that time he hit his team-mate Leroy Sané in the face, which resulted in a record fine and should mark the low point of his time in Munich. And so it would no longer surprise anyone if the “world star” were soon to be presented somewhere else. The royal transfer has become an object for sale.

FC Bayern wants to save salary – attract clubs from Saudi Arabia

According to a Kicker report, Bayern have already informed the Senegalese that he no longer plays a role in the plans for the new season. The 31-year-old is also about saving his salary in order to be able to use it elsewhere, it said. According to consistent media reports, Mané is said to be courted by several Saudi Arabian clubs.

Mané himself had recently indicated that he wanted to continue playing for Bayern. “Yes, God willing,” he replied on the Senegalese television station 2sTV when asked if he would stay with the record champions. “If all goes well, I will return.” The last sentence no longer applies to the FC Bayern Munich club.

Source: BR24Sport 07/13/2023

