Suffered injuries from hail during storm | Info

A woman from Croatia was injured by hail during a big storm.

Source: MN Press

Photos of a woman from Virovitica who suffered injuries from hail during a big storm influencer Kristina Kovačević shared on her Facebook page “Mom’s Blog”, who was shocked by what she saw. “A friend from Virovitica sent me photos of how the city was ‘hitting’ her body while she was picking up her child! Oh my God, I’ve never seen this before!”, Kristina began.

“She wrote to me like this: ‘I’m swimming in the pool, I’m going out… and suddenly chaos, blackness, greyness, I call my son and say come home, he’s leaving,'” says the woman who called her son again in 10 seconds to tell him not to go anywhere and to hide.

“He hid in front of the school. He’s crying, screaming on his cell phone: ‘Mom, help!’ In a panic, I also run barefoot to the child and return home in a minute because I simply did not see the road or the path. I scream, I call him, I reassure them that they are calm, that everything will be ok, that I will come and get them and there… My head is full of blows, the whole body and back, legs, arms, but the children are ok, they hid until it stopped,” she wrote.

