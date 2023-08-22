Cardiovascular Exercise: A Powerful Tool in Preventing Tumors

Cardio exercises have been found to reduce the risk of developing cancer, according to a study conducted by the University of Gothenburg. The study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, analyzed over a million patients and discovered a clear link between improved cardiorespiratory fitness and a decreased risk of nine different types of cancer.

The researchers found that engaging in regular cardiovascular exercise could lead to a reduction in the risk of rectal cancer by 5%, pancreas cancer by 12%, intestine cancer by 18%, neck cancer by 19%, kidney cancer by 20%, stomach cancer by 21%, and significantly, esophagus cancer by 39%, liver cancer by 40%, and lung cancer by an impressive 42%.

“When we talk about ‘cardio,’ we don’t mean just running, but any aerobic workout that utilizes oxygen for energy,” explained Dr. Anton Bilchik, one of the authors of the study. “Cardiovascular exercise induces an anti-inflammatory response that stimulates the immune system, thus reducing the possibility of contracting both cardiovascular disease and cancer.”

The study highlights the importance of aerobic activities in maintaining a healthy cardiovascular system and preventing cancer. Dr. Erika Bertella, from the Gazzetta Active, previously recommended a minimum of 30 minutes of aerobic activity three times a week for improving heart health. Additionally, she suggested reaching a heart rate of around 70% of the maximum frequency for aerobic work.

While exercise is crucial in reducing cancer risk, there are also other factors to consider, such as diet, lifestyle choices, alcohol consumption, smoking habits, and family history. Studies have shown that regular consumption of processed and red meat is often associated with colorectal cancer, while smoking is frequently linked to lung cancer.

The findings of this study emphasize the importance of incorporating cardiovascular exercises into daily routines and highlight the numerous health benefits that can be achieved, including a significant reduction in the risk of developing cancer. By engaging in regular aerobic activities, individuals can improve their overall cardiovascular health and enhance their immune system, thus safeguarding themselves against the threat of various forms of cancer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

