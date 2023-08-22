Child-friendly hospitals, micro-architectures and therapeutic green spaces: 5 meetings and an architecture workshop in Padua

L’architecture historically has a important social role and its involvement in the creation of spaces that improve the quality of life of all is increasingly urgent, in an inclusive and transversal way, open and dignified, with love and care. And speaking of care, this is the scope of action of the initiatives organized by Salus Pueri Foundation and fromUniversity of Padua that will take place from 27 August to 10 September in different places in the city. To do this they were organized 5 meetings open to all citizens and the international architecture workshop “TOOLS FOR CARE”.

The conferences will explore the theme thanks to the interventions of selected experts, protagonists of the transformation process of hospital spaces, which must lead to the opening, integration and redevelopment of green spaces to improve the lives of all patients as much as possible, and of children in particular. Among the events the September 2nd the meeting will be held in the Aula Magna of Palazzo Bo “Architectures for care, architectures for the historic city” with Daniele Franceschin and Raffaella Parodi of the studio RPBW.

They will participate in the workshop 20 young people – including students, recent graduates and PhD students – selected internally by 4 European universities involved (Padua, Catania, Toledo and Bucharest) as well as 25 undergraduate students Building Engineering – Architecture of the ICEA of Padua which will come together to give strength to the phase of self-construction of architectural deviceswhich will be designed during the laboratories and made to be made available to the young patients of the Padua hospital.

The children’s hospital is a place where fortunately the child patients have a very high percentage of recovery after treatment, but in the more or less long period of hospitalisation, they are forced to live far from home, school and their friends. Healing is certainly the first objective for anyone who enters a hospital but quality of life cannot and must not be renouncedespecially for those in a formative and growth phase, where it is essential to create the stimuli a child needs to continue to be such during and after the illness.

We must therefore make it possible for children to leave their hospitalization spaceeven within the structure, to be able to meet friends and play with them in an intermediate space that we can define as a filter between inside and outside. Humanize caremeans implementing these primary needs of children to allow them to continue their lives despite the discomfort of the disease.

The initiative therefore stems from the desire to give substance to these objectives, reflecting on this theme through various interventions by experts and the development of design solution hypotheses, up to the creation of 1:1 scale models, going to redevelop the spaces external relative to the mother-child area of ​​the Polo della Salute in via Giustiniani in Padua.

«The theme of greenery is of fundamental importance, especially in the hospital setting. As demonstrated by many examples, including the project for the pediatric hospice of Bologna which will be told by the RPBW studio during the conference on 2 September. Integrating greenery with care spaces helps the patient, relieves the stress of social-health workers and has an evident positive influence also on family members” it needs Edoardo Narne, director of the workshop with Gabriele Cappellato.

SNF General Hospital of Komotini, courtesy of RPBW

The program of the initiative is enriched by 5 conferences open to allwith free participation, which will take place in significant locations, linked to the themes of the entire event.

The first part of the workshop will be held in the spaces of the Church and of the Court of Ca’ Lando – a symbolic place that speaks of sharing and community, a prominent complex within the historical-artistic heritage of the City of Padua – where students will participate in seminars and workshops, up to the construction of the models in the areas concerned. Below is the complete calendar of events.

EVENTS OPEN TO CITIZENSHIP, not to be missed

Tuesday 29 August, 18:00

Child care – at the little church of Corte Ca’Lando

Speakers: Dr. George Perilongo (University of Padua), Prof. Maria Chiara Torricelli (University of Florence), Prof. Gabriel Cappellato (University of Mendrisio), Prof. Joseph White (University of Castilla – La Mancha, EAT, Toledo).



Thursday 31 August, 18:00

History, archeology and landscape – at the little church of Corte Ca’Lando

Speakers: Prof. Stephen Zaggia (University of Padua), Dr. Andrea Colasio – Councilor for Culture of the Municipality of Padua, Arch. Francesca Vendittelli – Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape, Walls Committee, Historical Gardens Committee.



Saturday 02 September, 5.30pm

Renzo Piano Building Workshop – Architectures for care, architectures for the historic city

at the Aula Magna Palazzo Bo, University of Padua, via VIII February, Padua

Speakers: Daniel Franceschin partner RPBW e Raffaella Parodiassociate RPBW.



Tuesday 05 September, 18:00

Architectures in dialogue at Treves Park

Speakers: Prof. Bruno Messina (University of Catania, Syracuse branch), Prof. john mere (University of Castilla – La Mancha, EAT, Toledo)



Thursday 07 September, 18:00

Architectures in dialogue – at Treves Park

Speakers: Prof. Dear Dordea (Ion Mincu University, Bucharest), Prof. Edward Narne (University of Padua).



Free admission, subject to availability.

The aims of the design laboratory are to achieve child-friendly actionsconcentrated in the external spaces of the East area of ​​the Pediatric Clinic, with the aim of ferrying and anticipating the punctual actions of urban regeneration and enhancement of the historical heritage that will be carried out in the next eight years following the Masterplan 2022 “Urban Regeneration Program of the Giustinianeo Compartment ” Hospital of Padua.

«Outdoor spaces are a fundamental component in the cognitive psychology of the child and can profoundly influence the quality of life, experiences and relationships of the young patient. It is therefore very important to characterize the external environments, finalizing their use at a therapeutic levelredeveloping small areas in which the child can move, ensuring an evolved continuity of hospitalization and existence» underlines Gabriele Cappellato, and continues «The solutions will have to take into consideration that in some parts the use will be more strictly public and interconnected with the life of the citizens of Padua thus offering a new and unprecedented connection between the confidentiality of the healthcare space of care and the daily life of collective public life.»

MASTERPLAN 1: “Urban regeneration program of the Justinian area, plan of the state of affairs” drawn up by Terre srl

MASTERPLAN 2: “Urban regeneration program of the Giustinianeo sector, Masterplan – Project addresses” drawn up by Terre srl

The Masterplan project involves a series of important authorial projects adjacent to the hospitalcurrently suffocated by additional buildings – which will be partially demolished as per the Masterplan – which include:

Treves Park, a romantic English-style garden, designed by the architect Giuseppe Jappelli; the sixteenth-century walls with the Bastion Cornaro by the Veronese architect Michele Sanmicheli; the building of the Pediatrics clinic built in the 1950s, the work of the architect and engineer Daniele Calabi, recently listed as a cultural asset by the Superintendence of Venice; L’Old hospitalfrom the end of the 18th century, project by the architect Domenico Cerato (designer of Prato della Valle).

The interventions that will arise from the workshop will aim to clarify the objectives of the 2022 Masterplan, with the creation of micro-projects for the enhancement of some fundamental nodes of the area, anticipating some openings and connections.

It’s about 4 surgeriesmore precisely: a small outdoor theatre with seats and representation platform where children can be actors and spectators, one linear exhibition space which will enhance the history of the stratifications from the Paleo-Venetian to today with a shelter along the trace of the walls, where finds already cataloged by the Superintendency will be exhibited. The area adjacent to the clinic will be affected by the construction of games for childrenfinally, in the Treves park area, one will be designed threshold that will connect the historic garden to the hospital, breaking a caesura and opening the park, where furnishing devices and prototypes will be created, allowing everyone to make better use of the place. The project proposals must show an appropriate distribution and functional logic, associated with the different users, through a careful choice of shapes, materials, finishes, colours, rest areas, benches and connections that meet the needs of both young patients and external users and of the citizens of Padua.

«The solution of open places, dedicated to young patients, must be attractive to make them participate in a unitary narrative and stimulating by capturing all the nuances of the different opportunities proposed which can be the natural environment understood as a place of refuge and tranquility» specifies Gabriele Cappellato on the interventions that will be carried out in self-construction «The proposed solutions must show sensitivity, attention and knowledge for sizing, flows, technologies and materialsall components that make it possible to think of spaces that must be inclusive, flexible and accessible, capable of integrating and being safe».

WORKSHOP DIRECTORS

Gabriele Cappellato – Edoardo Narne



SCIENTIFIC COMMITTEE

Giorgio Perilongo – Liviana Da Dalt – Francesca Da Porto – Gabriele Cappellato – Edoardo Narne

UNIVERSITIES INVITED

University of Padua, DICEA – Department of Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering

University of Architecture of Catania – branch of Syracuse

University of Architecture of Toledo (Spain)

“Jon Mincu” University of Architecture in Bucharest (Romania)

PROJECT LABORATORY TEACHERS

Edoardo Narne – Josefa Blanco De Paz (Official Video) – Bruno Messina – Dragoş Mihai Dordea (Official Music Video)

TUTOR

Maria Francesca Lui – Marco Lumini

INVITED SPEAKERS

Stefano Zaggia – Martina Massaro – Daniele Franceschin, Raffaella Parodi (RPBW) – Giorgio Perilongo – Vincenzo Tinè – Francesca Vendittelli – Andrea Colasio – Antonio Bressa – Ciro degli Innocenti – Maria Chiara Torricelli.

WITH THE CONTRIBUTION OF

Salus Pueri Foundation

Padua and Rovigo Savings Bank Foundation

Confindustria Veneto East

UNDER THE PATRONAGE OF

University of Padua

Municipality of Padua

IN COLLABORATION WITH

ICEA – Department of Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering

SDB – Department of Women’s and Children’s Health

CASABELLA training

Cà Lando Project

