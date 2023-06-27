“Carducci” middle school gymnasium, completion of works within the year

ModenaToday 27 June 2023

The construction company Baraldini Quirino spa will complete the works of the second stage for the construction of the gymnasium of the Carducci middle school in Modena. The company, which arrived second in the ranking with the tender for the assignment of the works of the second phase, is the same one that was also awarded the construction works of the theater in the same school complex and which started the intervention with the clearing of the locals.

The City Council, on the proposal of the Councilor for Public Works Andrea Bosi, has in fact approved the assignment of the completion of the second part of the construction works of the gymnasium after the early consensual termination of the contract with the company that had started the intervention. The Administration, with the aim of arriving at the conclusion of the works in the shortest possible time, accepted the proposal to terminate the contract and proceeded to scroll through the rankings: the conclusion of the works, having reached about 90 percent of implementation is expected by the end of the year.

The seismic improvement works concerned the demolition of the old gymnasium and laying of foundations (with the first section) and the reconstruction of the body (with this second section), for a total value of the work equal to 5 million 650 thousand euros (updated to the new price lists of raw materials and energy), largely financed on its own by the municipal administration and with a contribution from the Emilia-Romagna Region as part of post-earthquake interventions.

The gymnasium will be enlarged by approximately 500 square meters (from 575 to 1,046 square meters) and the height of the playing area will also increase by two meters (from 5.30 to 7.30) in order to make it a category structure Silver 1, approved for sports such as basketball and volleyball. A 250-seat grandstand will also be built for the public, four changing rooms for teams or classes, changing rooms for referees or teachers, an infirmary and toilets for the public, the removal of architectural barriers, with an elevator to allow passage from the gym floor in the basement.

The theatre, which will be built in place of the current partially unusable auditorium, will seat 265 in the stalls and will be available not only for educational activities but also for public use as it will have independent access.

