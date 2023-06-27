Loyalty pays. So Locauto “pushes” the rental

Rome – Loyalty pays and Locauto proves it with facts. The Italian company, which boasts over 40 years of experience in the short, medium and long-term rental sector, has launched an exclusive loyalty program in the rent-a-car sector full of specifically dedicated benefits and discounts.

MyLocauto Friends, this is the name of the initiative, is the only free multi-product loyalty programme, with progressive discounts and benefits based on the number of rentals made. Furthermore, the program also takes into account the user’s history starting from the day of his registration to the initiative. A path that evolves together with the rental habits of each user thanks to three levels of advancement (Beginner, Enthusiast and Expert) which allow you to take advantage of discounts on hourly and daily rates, reduction and elimination of deductibles, discounts on additional services (baby seat , refueling…), time tolerance and much more.

“We consider customer centricity – comments Raffaella Tavazza, CEO of Locauto – a fundamental element of the company strategy. MyLocauto Friends was created to offer an even simpler and at the same time exclusive customer experience. A program dedicated to customers who, for years, have chosen Locauto every day as their mobility partner”. “As has already happened in other recent projects – added Giuliano Benaglio, chief marketing officer – MyLocauto Friends also stands out mainly for the simplicity with which it was conceived and developed: three levels, simple to reach, which do not oblige any minimum spend. A loyalty program available on all direct booking channels and which considers, upon registration of the customer, any existing history with Locauto, thus enhancing their loyalty from day one”.

Participating in the initiative is simple, just create your profile in the MyLocauto reserved area and you will be able to access the section dedicated to the program and, once you have joined, view your level, benefit from the dedicated offers, and immediately take advantage of a discount on the car rental rate. (Maurilio Rigo)

