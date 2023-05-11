Carefully design the European health data space / BZÄK calls for corrections …

Federal Dental Association

Berlin (ots)

The planned European health data space (European Health Space/EHDS) will have an impact on healthcare professionals and patients. Which specifically? How prepared is the German healthcare system for the digital EU healthcare space and what points of criticism are there? These questions were the focus of the 18th Europe Day of the BZÄK, at which representatives of the German Bundestag, the Federal Ministry of Health, science and associations of the healthcare professions and medical technology discussed in Berlin today.

In his welcome speech, BZÄK President Prof. Dr. Christoph Benz that the EHDS is an important step in the direction of digitization of the healthcare systems and that the debate at the German level has picked up speed at the same time. The President of the BZÄK demanded that the EHDS must uphold the principles of informational self-determination, data protection and data security. The same applies to medical confidentiality.

In view of persistently negative experiences with the digitization of the German healthcare system, Benz warned that the EHDS should not result in any additional work in the already overburdened practices – because staff is extremely scarce. Additional costs would also have to be reimbursed in full. Otherwise, the practices would continue to lose competitiveness for specialist staff.

With a view to the intended secondary use of health data, Benz spoke out in favor of only allowing it under clear conditions and for the purpose of research oriented towards the common good, due to the high sensitivity of health data.

background

In May 2022, the EU Commission presented its EHDS proposal, which is currently in the legislative process. The aim of the EHDS, which should be operational by 2025, is to digitally connect the national health systems of the EU member states on the basis of interoperable exchange formats in order to enable a secure and efficient transfer of health data such as patient summaries, prescriptions, laboratory results, X-rays and vaccination certificates . The EHDS aims to regulate aspects of the primary and secondary use of health data in the EU. In addition to improved care for patients, it is hoped that the EHDS will boost innovation in the areas of health research, healthcare and life sciences.

Overview of the program of the 18th Europe Day:

Photos of the event are available on request from:

[email protected]

Original content from: Bundeszahnärztekammer, transmitted by news aktuell