Carlos Santana: Cannabis, Music, and the Latino Community

Carlos Santana, the iconic guitarist and influential figure in Latin music, recently shared his perspectives on cannabis and its potential impact on the Latino community in an exclusive interview with El Planteo. In the interview, Santana emphasized the distinction between drugs and medicine, highlighting the different effects they have on human consciousness. He also touched upon his approach to music, emphasizing the importance of authenticity. Santana’s insights continue to inspire and guide the Latino community, making him a prominent figure in both music and Latino culture.

Santana’s connection with marijuana dates back to his childhood in Mexico, where he was exposed to it at an early age. However, it wasn’t until the 1960s, during the counterculture movement, that he began to explore the plant more deeply. Santana views cannabis as a channel for spiritual and creative exploration, referring to it as a stimulant for the “imagination muscle.” This profound relationship with marijuana led Santana to launch his own cannabis brand, Mirayo, in collaboration with The Parent Company (TPCO) in 2019.

Mirayo, meaning “my ray” in Spanish, represents Santana’s spiritual journey and invites users to embrace his light. Santana sees Mirayo as more than just a product; it is an embodiment of his life’s journey. Despite the challenges faced in creating the brand, Santana remains optimistic about its future. He plans to introduce new products aligned with values such as harmony, spirituality, and creativity, with the aim of contributing to the awakening of collective consciousness and community unity.

While Santana acknowledges the positive social benefits of cannabis legalization, he remains skeptical of the motivations behind recent legalization movements. He believes that many did it for financial gain rather than a genuine concern for the well-being of the people. However, he recognizes the revenue generated through legalization, which benefits infrastructure and schools.

Carlos Santana’s views on cannabis and his unwavering commitment to authenticity continue to leave a lasting impact on the Latino community and the world of music. Through his music and Mirayo brand, Santana shares his vision, wisdom, and love for marijuana with the world, seeking to inspire others to explore their own spiritual and creative journeys. The future of Mirayo looks promising, with new products on the horizon that align with Santana’s core values of harmony, spirituality, and creativity.

