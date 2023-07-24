Prosecutor’s Office investigates Corpocesar officials for debt with 5 municipalities

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation reported, this Sunday, that it opened a preliminary investigation against officials of the Cesar Regional Autonomous Corporation (Corpocesar) “due to possible anomalies in an outstanding balance due to the environmental surcharge to five municipalities of Cesar.”

The environmental surtax, according to the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, is a compensation mechanism for the impact and deterioration derived from national roads currently built and that will be built near or located in municipal conservation and protection areas.

The Public Ministry verifies the information of the financial audit of the Comptroller General of the Republic to the Corporation, “in which it is ensured that, as of December 31, 2022, there is a debt of $1,352,157,972 for collection management for environmental protection and restoration programs.”

The presumed debt, according to the control entity, corresponds to the municipalities of Chiriguaná for $432 million, El Copey for $28 million, Pelaya for $16 million, San Alberto for $353 million and Valledupar for $528 million.

Therefore, the Attorney General’s Office indicated that it is in the process of corroborating which were the officials who would have carried out the denounced behaviors and establishing if it constitutes a disciplinary offense.

EL PILÓN tried to establish communication with the director of Corpocesar, Jorge Fernández, to find out the entity’s version on the matter, but until the closing of this edition it was not possible.

