Carolina Marconi comments on the rule on oncological oblivion: Protect ex-patients, do not discriminate against them – Fanpage.it

0
Carolina Marconi comments on the rule on oncological oblivion: Protect former patients, do not discriminate against them Fanpage.itThe Chamber approves the law on the right to be forgotten oncology – News – Ansa.it ANSA AgencyRizzetto (FdI): “Law on cancer oblivion protects and improves life of former patients” The sun 24 hoursSchlein, good news for the country, the ok on oncological oblivion Euronews ItalianFiagop: “Good transposition of relevant aspects for pediatric oncology” Health newspaperSee full coverage on Google News