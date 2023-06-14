Carrot and ricotta burger: with 3 ingredients you can enjoy a great meal without risking gaining weight | It can’t get better than this

The carrot and ricotta burgers are so simple to make and at the same time so tasty that you can’t help but fall in love with them.

They are called burger because burgers are only meat. They look like two synonyms and in fact someone uses them like this, indifferently.

In reality, burgers have the same medallion shape but can be made with meat or vegetables; hamburgers, on the other hand, can only be ground beef.

And it’s not just a matter of termini. In America they take it very seriously and there is even an old law that provides for one MORE somewhat salty for those who call hamburger medallions that in reality are not expressly bovine meat.

Here in Italy we are not yet at these levels, but in any case we are going to see a fantastic recipe carrot and ricotta burger. Only 3 ingredients for an explosion of taste that we are sure will captivate you.

Carrot and ricotta burger: it will win you over with just 3 ingredients

Sounds unbelievable but these carrot and ricotta burger they are assembled with only 3 ingredients and do not include eggs or breadcrumbs. Very easy to make, they prepare in just 15 minutes. For 4 burgers you will need 300 g of carrots, 200 g of ricotta, about 30 g of Parmesan, salt and spices to taste, 50 g of stretched curd cheese.

Wash and peel the carrots and grate them with one large-hole grater, then add salt and let them rest for about 15 minutes, then squeeze them well, eliminating all the vegetation water. Combine the well-drained ricotta, the Parmesan and the spices of your choice, kneading and mixing. Make balls, crush and place a few cubes of stretched curd cheese in the center, closing with more dough. All you have to do is cook your fantastic burgers in a non-stick pan for about 7-8 minutes per side. A burger has about 102 calories.

The extra recipe

You can also try i broccoli burger, just as tasty. For 4 burgers you will need 2 tops of broccoli rosetta, 50 g of breadcrumbs and 2 tablespoons of Parmesan, salt and 50 g of stretched curd cheese. Wash the broccoli rosetta tops and cook them for about 10 minutes or until they are soft. Drain and remove the stem, then squeeze them very well.

Create the dough by adding the Parmesan cheese, the breadcrumbs and the salt, give the shape of the classic medallions and place the stretched curd cheese cubes in the centre, covering with more dough. Cook in a non-stick pan for about 5 minutes per side. Broccoli burgers are ready to be enjoyed and they have only 86 calories each.