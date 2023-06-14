Home » Google Hid a Katamari Easter Egg in Search Pages
Google Hid a Katamari Easter Egg in Search Pages

Google, which likes to hide easter eggs in search pages, has recently played a new trick. Now you only need to enter “katamari” or “katamari” in the computer or mobile version of the page, and then click on the jumping ball on the right, and then you can enter the webpage mini-game. During the game, you can control the colored ball through the arrow keys or sliding gestures, and let it scroll in the browser to sweep away various content on the page. Friends who are familiar with the Katamari game should be very aware of this gameplay, and Google’s version has no time limit, and there is no “clearance” condition, just for everyone to have fun.

The reason why “Katami Soul” is now turned into an Easter egg by Google may be to celebrate the launch of “Everyone’s Favorite Katamari Encore + Little Memories of the King”. This work is a remake of the 2005 PS2 game “Everyone’s Favorite Katamari”, and it has officially landed on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC platforms.

