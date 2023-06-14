Home » Libero mail and Virgilio are back in operation. The company: ‘Maintenance only’
Technology

Libero mail and Virgilio are back in operation. The company: ‘Maintenance only’

by admin
Libero mail and Virgilio are back in operation. The company: ‘Maintenance only’

Still access problems for Libero and Virgilio e-mail accounts. Both services were down for most of the morning. A message appeared on the homepages of the providers: “We are carrying out an evolutionary maintenance intervention. We apologize for the momentary inconvenience and invite you to try again later.” In the afternoon the solution to the problem.

“In the night between 13 and 14 June, an intervention – planned and announced – was carried out for the evolutionary maintenance of the Libero and Virgilio Mail systems. The intervention concerned mailboxes and related services, such as changing and recovering passwords , Account personal area etc. The technicians have worked to restore all services to their usual functionality in the shortest possible time,” the company said in a statement. “The services are back to being fully accessible. We thank our users for their trust and patience.”

Reports in the morning. Then the solution

But on Downdetector the first outages were reported at 8 in the morning. A peak of reports similar to that of last January, when for 4 days the e-mail services remained inaccessible due to a server problem. Libero and Virgilio provide e-mail accounts to about 9 million people. Both companies are part of Italiaonline. The latest report that talks about the distribution of emails in Italy is from Statista.

The company, contacted by Italian Tech, specified that it was not a down. In 2018, it calculated that, out of 44 million email accounts used in Italy, the first email service in Italy was Gmail with 19.2 million users (45%). The second is Libero Mail and Virgilio with 11.1 million accounts (26%). Followed by Outlook with 6.2 million (14%), Tim with 4 million (9%) and Yahoo with 2 million accounts (4%). The rest divided between minor services (at the time) such as Protonmail and email.com.

See also  MSI adds Memory Context Restore to speed up AM5 motherboard boot time

Today Italiaonline’s estimates are slightly lower, while there are no updates on other e-mail services.

You may also like

Far Cry 6, Crypto, TMNT: Shredder Remastered, and...

New racing game goes steep on Steam

“Blue Protocol” postponed server opening notice ranks No....

HDMI switch, splitter, audio extractor: switch, toggle &...

Razer launches 2023-style Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop...

How India wants to build a solar industry...

Alan Wake 2 is about 20 hours long

Johnny Depp donates Amber Hea’s compensation to charity

Google Hid a Katamari Easter Egg in Search...

The online purchase, because users do not complete

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy