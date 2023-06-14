Libero mail and Virgilio are back in operation. The company: ‘Maintenance only’

Still access problems for Libero and Virgilio e-mail accounts. Both services were down for most of the morning. A message appeared on the homepages of the providers: “We are carrying out an evolutionary maintenance intervention. We apologize for the momentary inconvenience and invite you to try again later.” In the afternoon the solution to the problem.

“In the night between 13 and 14 June, an intervention – planned and announced – was carried out for the evolutionary maintenance of the Libero and Virgilio Mail systems. The intervention concerned mailboxes and related services, such as changing and recovering passwords , Account personal area etc. The technicians have worked to restore all services to their usual functionality in the shortest possible time,” the company said in a statement. “The services are back to being fully accessible. We thank our users for their trust and patience.”

Reports in the morning. Then the solution

But on Downdetector the first outages were reported at 8 in the morning. A peak of reports similar to that of last January, when for 4 days the e-mail services remained inaccessible due to a server problem. Libero and Virgilio provide e-mail accounts to about 9 million people. Both companies are part of Italiaonline. The latest report that talks about the distribution of emails in Italy is from Statista.

The company, contacted by Italian Tech, specified that it was not a down. In 2018, it calculated that, out of 44 million email accounts used in Italy, the first email service in Italy was Gmail with 19.2 million users (45%). The second is Libero Mail and Virgilio with 11.1 million accounts (26%). Followed by Outlook with 6.2 million (14%), Tim with 4 million (9%) and Yahoo with 2 million accounts (4%). The rest divided between minor services (at the time) such as Protonmail and email.com.

Today Italiaonline’s estimates are slightly lower, while there are no updates on other e-mail services.