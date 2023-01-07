The flu is raging in Puglia, with infections clearly growing. As reported by Ansa, according to the monitoring of Influnet, i.e. the network of sentinel doctors, in the week from December 26 to January 1 there were 1,565 new cases against 1,134 a week earlier.

In the range from 0 to 4 years the incidence is slightly increasing, it has increased from 33.72 cases per thousand assisted to 35.55, while in the range 5-14 years the incidence has increased from 18.13 cases per thousand assisted at 20.28. A growing trend also among adults: it went from 9.66 cases per thousand to 11.84; while among the over 65s the incidence stops at 7.29 cases per thousand, an increase compared to 5.88 seven days earlier.

There are subjects with flu and Covid also stressed in connection with TmrDonato Monopoli, secretary for Puglia of the Italian Federation of General Practitioners: “At the moment the situation is under control, but we need to raise our guard especially for the most fragile subjects. It wouldn’t hurt to go back to the mask. The pathology of Covid should not be underestimated either”.

After the alarm raised by China, according to Monopoly “there was a better request for the fourth doses, or booster”