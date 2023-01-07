Home Health cases on the rise, subjects also with Covid
Health

cases on the rise, subjects also with Covid

by admin
cases on the rise, subjects also with Covid

The flu is raging in Puglia, with infections clearly growing. As reported by Ansa, according to the monitoring of Influnet, i.e. the network of sentinel doctors, in the week from December 26 to January 1 there were 1,565 new cases against 1,134 a week earlier.

In the range from 0 to 4 years the incidence is slightly increasing, it has increased from 33.72 cases per thousand assisted to 35.55, while in the range 5-14 years the incidence has increased from 18.13 cases per thousand assisted at 20.28. A growing trend also among adults: it went from 9.66 cases per thousand to 11.84; while among the over 65s the incidence stops at 7.29 cases per thousand, an increase compared to 5.88 seven days earlier.

There are subjects with flu and Covid also stressed in connection with TmrDonato Monopoli, secretary for Puglia of the Italian Federation of General Practitioners: “At the moment the situation is under control, but we need to raise our guard especially for the most fragile subjects. It wouldn’t hurt to go back to the mask. The pathology of Covid should not be underestimated either”.

After the alarm raised by China, according to Monopoly “there was a better request for the fourth doses, or booster”

See also  Covid and influenza: differences, symptoms and data on cases and deaths

You may also like

Death Vialli, Mancini: “I was hoping for a...

What is the best time to go to...

they are up to 11 times higher than...

“They have decided to give health sovereignty to...

You really need it: this purifying soup is...

Shortage of medicines, pharmacies on their knees: there...

HELLO GIANLUCA! ONLY IF YOU ARE SAMPDORIANO OR...

they are up to 11 times higher than...

the virus has now changed, it should be...

Family doctors: “The maxi turnout of patients in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy