Cashews, after knowing this you will run to buy them: incredible benefits

Once you find out what all the amazing health benefits of cashews are, you’ll start eating them right away!

Perfect to be enjoyed as an aperitif or to munch on as a mid-morning or afternoon snack, cashews are the seeds of a plant belonging to the Anacardiaceae family and, unlike peanuts, are not legumes. Not everyone knows this, but the cashew nuts besides being very tasty they are also rich in nutrients and benefits for the health of our body.

When you discover what the ‘miraculous’ effects on the body are, you will immediately run to buy them and you too will include them in your diet. However, it is better not to overdo the doses because like all dried fruit, cashews are also high in calories. Suffice it to say that 100 grams of product contain 553 calories. For this reason, it is recommended to consume no more than 30 grams per day. They are, however, to be avoided in case of particular allergies. But now stop wasting any more precious time and let’s find out what are their beneficial properties on the organism.

Cashews: when you discover all the benefits you won’t be able to do without them

You may never have expected it, but the cashew nuts as well as dried fruit in general they boast many beneficial properties for our body. In fact, they are rich in proteins, therefore they represent a significant source of energy. For this reason, it is recommended to consume them as a snack during the day instead of snacks and other packaged foods.

But let’s go into more detail and find out right away what are all the benefits on the health of our body:

rich in polyphenols and carotenoids, cashews fight free radicals and protect the body from cellular aging and inflammation; improve blood sugar levels: thanks to the presence of fibers and fats, they reduce the speed of sugar absorption, which is why they are very useful for those suffering from type 2 diabetes;

thanks to the presence of fibers and fats, they reduce the speed of sugar absorption, which is why they are very useful for those suffering from type 2 diabetes; limit cardiovascular risks: saturated fats improve good cholesterol levels and reduce bad cholesterol levels. In this way, there is less risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

I mean, now that you know all the amazing benefits of cashew nuts you too will immediately run to buy them: they are delicious, plus they are also very good for your health, try to believe! To find out some delicious cashew-based recipes click here and read our article. They are better than each other.