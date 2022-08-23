Home Health Casio will release G-SHOCK watch with integrated bezel and strap | New Headlines-TheHubNews
TokyoAugust 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. today released its newest G-SHOCK watches — including four GA-B001 and GA-B001G models, all featuring a new integrated bezel and strap structure.

GA-B001/GA-B001G

Through the GA-B001 and GA-B001G, Casio has created an original appearance structure and realized the integration of the bezel and the strap structure in the shockproof watch. They were the first G-SHOCK watches to feature this innovative construction, consisting of two separate components connected at 9 and 3 o’clock. The molded construction conforms to the line of the wrist, minimizing the space between the wrist and the watch for an enhanced fit.

The design of these new watches evokes a gateway to the world of virtual reality. Featuring a geometric dial design and circular index markers, these watches are the product of recent design research.

In terms of color, the GA-B001 uses the black G-SHOCK brand color and the new red color, and the GA-B001G uses graded color printing on the translucent material of the bezel and strap.

These watches are equipped with Bluetooth® Mobile Link feature paired with a smartphone. Through the dedicated CASIO WATCHES app, the watch can automatically check the time. Additionally, the watch will be notified when the app receives updates with new products and other information.

Bluetooth® Word marks and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and used by Casio Computer Corporation under license.

For more information, please visit https://www.casio.com/intl/news/2022/0823-ga-b001/

