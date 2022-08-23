The ratings exceeded 2.4, the number of people reached by the program exceeded 600 million, the number of Weibo topic readings exceeded 1.34 billion, the number of discussions was nearly 20 million, the number of short video main topics reached 3.19 billion, and the number of hot searches on the entire network exceeded 400, ranking among Weibo. Top 2 of all variety shows, top 1 of TV variety shows, #王新玲歌 Honey#, #Yin Haoyu’s day will not fall on the stage# and many other topics spread through the wall, log in Weibo Hot Search, Douyin Hot List, Kuaishou Entertainment List and Maoyan TV Variety List…

This summer, the second season of Zhejiang Satellite TV’s “I Heard It’s Delicious” is undoubtedly the most watched food variety show. It is the norm to become popular before it is broadcast. The social issues initiated many times have boosted the show’s strong appearance. “With creativity and trends, The idea of ​​”Let Delicious Make Good” has been praised by many authoritative media.

It is not difficult to find that a dazzling transcript was handed in before the program was updated. Taking food as a cut to grab the screen popularity, why the second season of “I heard it’s delicious” can accurately reach the audience through creative food that breaks through imagination, and become the most “hot” food show this summer? How to expand the imagination boundary of food and unlock multiple “flavors” other than ingredients?

Professional chefs compete with folk masters, and well-known KOLs help lead the whole network to follow the trend

“How else can you eat naan?” Around the creative transformation of Xinjiang gourmet naan, the chefs have come up with their housekeeping skills. Shuai Xiaojian challenged the practice of stir-frying shredded pigeons to maximize the taste of naan; food expert Chen Qian chose to match the soft and tender roasted lamb chops, evoking the childhood memories of the guests with love. In the latest broadcast, every naan dish made the “Delicious Creative Person” Xilinna Yigao’s eyes shine, and she was so satisfied that she shouted “Good fragrance, help.”

“I heard it’s delicious” is back with an upgrade in the second season, and the cooking competition between professional chefs and folk masters has become a new highlight of this season. We can not only see professional chefs such as Shuai Xiaojian and Guo Ke repeatedly conquer the taste buds of diners, but also see folk masters such as gourmet experts Chen Qian, An Qiujin and Hangzhou chef Zhang Rongting showing their magical powers. The special delicacy is well-known among the people, or as the creator of high-quality food content on the short video platform, by sharing and cooking daily, it attracts millions of fans to interact and pay attention, which effectively contributes to the dissemination of this season’s programs.

At the same time, the program invited UP host superB, singer Dai Yutong, September and other talents to form the “Delicious Tasting Group” also contributed a lot of breaking the circle scene, leveraging the potential audience of the program through KOLs in different fields, realizing the program Sustained rise in popularity. In the program, Shuai Xiaojian’s fried naan with pigeons from the Western Regions made Dai Yutong still in the mood. He bluntly said, “I was fascinated by eating it.” Program feature.

From the core content of “hardware” to the configuration of the “software” lineup, the second season of “I heard it is delicious” not only attracts the attention of high-quality creative food competitions, but also maximizes the influence of KOLs, laying a foundation for the whole network to follow Hot possible. As a result, this program has created an excellent result of broadcasting two episodes of the world trending list, breaking the rating of 2.4, and ranking first in the same period. For TV variety shows, it is rare to have a rating of 1, and a rating of 2 is undoubtedly the top, which means that the audience of 500-600 million viewers on all media platforms can be accurately reached. On social platforms, several short videos in the fourth episode of the show have been watched by millions, and #西林娜伊高夏风台# became popular before it was broadcast… When the popularity of the show continued to extend off-screen, this delicious food The program has also achieved continuous breakthrough in the same type of programs.

The theme song of “Take You Good Food” broke the circle and fermented, and the global marketing realized the promotion of communication

As a “creative” food variety show, the second season of “I heard it was delicious” not only continued the style of the first season, but conveyed the perception and love of life and culture with taste, but also used food cooking as a carrier. Through the integrated expression of youth, the popularity of the show is achieved.

Before the show started, Zhang Hanyun sang the theme song “Bring You Good Food” to warm up in advance. At the same time, the program team launched the # Bring You Good Food Gesture Dance # challenge to attract thousands of people to participate, and the video playback reached 110 million, breaking the circle. marketing. After the program was broadcast, the warm-hearted healing propaganda brought by “Delicious Family” aroused the emotional resonance of the audience, and the topic # heard it is delicious 2promotional video# quickly became a hot search on Weibo, attracting millions of people to comment on “beautiful”. life” discussion.

In terms of brand marketing, the second season of “I Heard It’s Delicious” has insisted on transforming and upgrading with creative logic since the broadcast. Links, let the brand value really deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. Whether it is the exposure of the brand in the cooking process or the recognition form of “lighting the flame”, on the basis of retaining the underlying logic of the type program, creative gameplay is added to achieve the expansion and extension of the brand value, so that “eat well” is no longer a simple program slogan , but achievable life goals. In addition, the “star menu” food selected by the “Delicious Family” will also be included in the brand products, including the preparation of ingredients, operation steps, etc. This kind of global brand linkage not only forms a deeper relationship between the program and the audience The level of social interaction stimulates the cooking fun of young people, and helps the program to spread out of the circle from multiple dimensions.

In addition to the “hot broadcast” of the online program, the second season of “I heard it was delicious” also made offline diners “eat well”. After the end of the first season, the star-rated restaurant of “I heard it is delicious” was officially completed, and the star-rated dishes were updated to the offline menu synchronously, forming a closed loop of communication inside and outside the show. “Personal tasting” not only established a good reputation for the restaurant, but also an innovative exploration of the promotion of food programs, further opening up the offline communication of the program, enriching the food IP ecology, and enhancing the activity of the food variety show IP, thus empowering the value of the program. .

Strong interactive topics help IP dissemination continue to heat up, and multi-dimensional food culture is fascinating

In the third episode of the show, “Sanniang” Liu Yan brought three new dishes of Song Dynasty famous dishes, Wancai, water chestnut, and crab stuffed orange. At the same time, he also popularized the Song Dynasty’s food culture to the audience, which led to the topic of #Song Dynasty’s food culture how developed# More than a million times of heated discussions, nearly 100 million topic readings, and popular science videos quickly played over 10,000. Led by creative food, the second season of “I Heard It’s Delicious” presents a rich variety of food, which not only makes the audience shine at the creative dishes, but also feels the food culture behind it, creating a long-term brand value for the popularity of the show. tail effect.

Whether it is Lin Yilun’s popularization of sauce culture in various parts of China, or Su Qisheng, a chef from Yunnan, who spares no effort to convey the local customs and customs of Yunnan, the audience has a better understanding of Chinese food culture. After the program was broadcast, more than 10 authoritative media, including the People’s Political Consultative Conference, Guangming Daily Client, Guangming.com, and China Youth Network, issued articles affirming the program, “In addition to enjoying the taste buds, the food culture attached to the dishes is even more fascinating. “.

In addition, the discussion of diverse topics inside and outside the show also makes this season’s “I Heard It’s Delicious” a heart-warming comfort for the audience. Up to now, the program has launched a number of social issues such as #Which dish will remind you of your childhood#, #How hard your parents work to make you eat well#, #When did you get warmed by your parents at any moment? The attention and discussion of 1.5 million netizens. Among them, #Which dish will make you think of your childhood# sparked heated discussions on the Internet, with a reading volume of 120 million, attracting nearly one million people to recall their unforgettable childhood tastes, and helping the program IP spread continue to heat up.

It can be seen that the second season of “I heard that it is delicious” tries to break through the traditional communication path, amplifies the emotional attributes and operational space of food, and maximizes the effect of communication strength and emotional value. The dissemination enlightenment it brings is not limited to the content level, but the strong interaction and connection between food and reality. In the active search for multi-dimensional interaction with the audience, the “screen” spread, creating a common memory between the mainstream media and the audience.

For the booming variety show market, this gourmet variety show that has received good market feedback in different dimensions has shown strong vitality. As the shows are broadcast one after another, I believe there are more creative surprises to look forward to.