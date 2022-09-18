Home Health Castello d’Argile (Bologna), the mayor moves the seats in the gym: “I don’t close the school for the elections”
Castello d’Argile (Bologna), the mayor moves the seats in the gym: “I don’t close the school for the elections”

Castello d’Argile (Bologna), the mayor moves the seats in the gym: “I don’t close the school for the elections”

The choice of the mayor

– “We will hold the votes and the lessons together” explained the mayor. “Today we can say that in Castello d’Argile it is possible to guarantee the right to vote without affecting the right to study and work by parents, who are no longer forced to take days off or leave to cope with forced breaks”. It is not the first time that this path has been followed in the Bolognese municipality. On the occasion of the 2020 referendum they had responded to the appeal of the then minister of education, looking for temporary locations not to stop teaching after months of closure due to the pandemic. The mayor now declares that he is satisfied with the result achieved: the pupils will not miss a single hour of class. The provision is now final.

The appeal of the principals

– In recent weeks the Deans’ Association had launched an appeal through the president Antonello Giannelli, asking to move the seats to places other than schools. The alternatives proposed: municipal offices, army barracks and, as in the case of the municipality of Castello d’Argile, gyms. Schools have always been in pole position as a point of reference for voting: it is estimated that for the moment about 87% of the seats will remain in school premises.

