“Water Margin I&II HD Remaster” is about to be remastered! Konami announces 2023 launch

At the Tokyo Game Show, Konami announced that it will launch a high-resolution remake version of “Fantasy Water Margin I & II HD Remaster Gate Emblem and Dolan Unification War”, which is expected to be officially launched in 2023, and will be on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam respectively. , Nintendo Switch platform.

“Fantasy Water Margin” was launched on the PlayStation platform in 1995. It is based on the classic Chinese novel “Water Margin”. It is also Konami’s first original classic role-playing game. , and as the protagonist, the son of the five tiger generals of the empire, gathers 108 constellations and allies to fight against the tyranny of the decadent empire.

The “Fantasy Water Margin II” launched in 1998 continued the story of “Fantasy Water Margin” for 3 years, and maintained the previous game’s heraldic magic, 108 constellations, base management, army warfare and other play elements.

The announcement of the release of “Fantasy Outlaws I&II HD Remaster: Gate Emblem and Dolan Unification War” is to improve the game experience through high-definition remake and improvement of the original interface operation mode.

The improvement items are as follows:

Picture improvement

• Enhanced pixel lattice and environmental art effects, including lightning, clouds, flickering flames, smoke, leaves and insects, bringing a more vivid atmosphere to the game!

• Redesigned effects and performances bring unforgettable scenes back to life in a more beautiful way!

new character images

• All character portraits have been updated to HD. Junko Kono, who was designed by the character in the original version of Suikoden, released in 1995, redraws all the character portraits for Suikoden I HD Remaster Gate Rune War.

Sound improvement

• Scene sound effects – Added many environmental sound effects that were not present in the original version, such as the sound of babbling streams, wind, insects, footsteps of Mercedes-Benz, etc., you can enjoy an unprecedented immersive experience!

• Battle sound effects – now all sound effects have been HD, in addition to the shock of 3D sound effects, the realistic sound makes the battle field feel greatly improved!

Game system improvements

• Many new functions have been added, such as dialogue history recording, automatic combat, double-speed combat, etc.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the United News Network is authorized to reprint. 》

