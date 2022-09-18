Home Technology “Water Margin I&II HD Remaster” is about to be remastered! Konami Announces 2023 Launch | Tech News | Digital
Technology

“Water Margin I&II HD Remaster” is about to be remastered! Konami Announces 2023 Launch | Tech News | Digital

by admin
“Water Margin I&II HD Remaster” is about to be remastered! Konami Announces 2023 Launch | Tech News | Digital

At the Tokyo Game Show, Konami announced that it will launch a high-resolution remake version of “Fantasy Water Margin I & II HD Remaster Gate Emblem and Dolan Unification War”, which is expected to be officially launched in 2023, and will be on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam respectively. , Nintendo Switch platform.

“Fantasy Water Margin” was launched on the PlayStation platform in 1995. It is based on the classic Chinese novel “Water Margin”. It is also Konami’s first original classic role-playing game. , and as the protagonist, the son of the five tiger generals of the empire, gathers 108 constellations and allies to fight against the tyranny of the decadent empire.

The “Fantasy Water Margin II” launched in 1998 continued the story of “Fantasy Water Margin” for 3 years, and maintained the previous game’s heraldic magic, 108 constellations, base management, army warfare and other play elements.

The announcement of the release of “Fantasy Outlaws I&II HD Remaster: Gate Emblem and Dolan Unification War” is to improve the game experience through high-definition remake and improvement of the original interface operation mode.

The improvement items are as follows:

Picture improvement

• Enhanced pixel lattice and environmental art effects, including lightning, clouds, flickering flames, smoke, leaves and insects, bringing a more vivid atmosphere to the game!

• Redesigned effects and performances bring unforgettable scenes back to life in a more beautiful way!

new character images

• All character portraits have been updated to HD. Junko Kono, who was designed by the character in the original version of Suikoden, released in 1995, redraws all the character portraits for Suikoden I HD Remaster Gate Rune War.

Sound improvement

• Scene sound effects – Added many environmental sound effects that were not present in the original version, such as the sound of babbling streams, wind, insects, footsteps of Mercedes-Benz, etc., you can enjoy an unprecedented immersive experience!

• Battle sound effects – now all sound effects have been HD, in addition to the shock of 3D sound effects, the realistic sound makes the battle field feel greatly improved!

Game system improvements

• Many new functions have been added, such as dialogue history recording, automatic combat, double-speed combat, etc.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the United News Network is authorized to reprint. 》

news article-section context-box”>
news more-news context-box article-section”>

A week’s digital explosion / Taiwan’s first fall… Fruit fans listen to the sound of iPhone 14 Pro breaking! The official website “this time” grabs the spot and gets it the next day! iOS 16 must play 5 functions, painless transfer to new mobile phone teaching is here

Don’t have time to watch the latest or most interesting digital news? Keep up with the footsteps of “United News Network”, take you to select the digital news of the week, as well as ratings and comments to let you quickly understand the big and small things. See other “Digital Breaking News of the Week” here.

EVGA announced its withdrawal from the display card market, and will focus on the development of components such as power supplies and radiators in the future

According to EVGA’s announcement on its official website forum, it announced that it will no longer produce any graphics card products in the future, but will still provide after-sales service for existing graphics card products in the future, and the products sold in the future will be mainly components such as power supply gas and radiator. .

Sony confirms PlayStation VR 2 won’t be directly compatible to play PlayStation VR games

After showing the actual appearance of PlayStation VR 2 at this year’s Tokyo Game Show, Sony confirmed in a related note that PlayStation VR 2 will not be able to use PlayStation VR game content.

NVIDIA’s official community account hints that a new GeForce RTX40 series graphics card codenamed “Lovelace” will be launched next

NVIDIA earlier posted descriptions such as “Boot sequence initiated.”, “the future has a past …”, “This number will self destruct…” through its official Twitter accounts in Australia and New Zealand. Among them, the number of Bernoulli (Numbers of Bernoulli), which is used to explain random variables and other situations, seems to imply that the next product will be announced, which will be the new GeForce RTX40 series graphics card named after Ada Lovelace.

Amazon updates Kindle, Kindle Kids e-books, increases display density, and replaces USB-C

Amazon updated its Kindle e-book products earlier, increasing the display density of the screen to 300ppi, and also changing the port to the currently mainstream USB-C.

“Water Margin I&II HD Remaster” is about to be remastered! Konami announces 2023 launch

At the Tokyo Game Show, Konami announced that it will launch a high-resolution remake version of “Fantasy Water Margin I & II HD Remaster Gate Emblem and Dolan Unification War”, which is expected to be officially launched in 2023, and will be on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam respectively. , Nintendo Switch platform.

common leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy