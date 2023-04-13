It is mainly found in old age, after the age of 60, but it can also occur at a young age due to congenital pathologies or eye trauma. And the cataracteye disorder recognizable by some of the main symptoms that patients experience.

«With modern technologies today we can improve the patient’s refractionhelping him to obtain a decidedly superior performance and visual quality than the previous one» explains Dr. Miglio, head of the Ophthalmology Unit of the Poliambulanza Foundation, who will be a guest of Daniela Affinita today at 20.30 in Goal Healthon Teletutto (channel 16).

The replacement of the cataract lens with the implantation of an artificial lens also allows you to correct not only defects such as myopia and hyperopia, but also defects such as astigmatism and in some cases presbyopia.

Among the topics that will be addressed also the glaucoma, second cause of blindness in industrialized countries after diabetes. “For this reason, early diagnosis is essential,” says Nicola Canali, head of the refractive surgery specialist unit, a guest tonight together with his colleague Khuri Samir.