Caterina Balivo, the doctor’s diagnosis is very serious: an inevitable operation | Under the knife under general anesthesia

The presenter tells OK health about her terrible experience that could have cost her her voice: she didn’t want to have an operation, but she was forced.

Caterina Balivo, for several years now he has won the hearts of millions of viewers. To date it has 43 years old and a great pride of his Neapolitan origins; we got to know her in different programs such as One Morning, Said and Done e Come to me. Then it went up La7 with the program Lingo.

However, his career stopped for a while. This is not due to any disease, nor to the will of third parties. Caterina decided to take a maternity break. However, however, a health problem risked permanently jeopardizing his career.

The terrible diagnosis of Caterina Balivo

During an interview with the microphones of ok-salute.it, the presenter reveals that she has spent really gray moments: from the discovery of the disease to the inevitable operation. As many know, in 2009 he faced a sudden decrease in voice because of a vocal cord edema.

After a winter concert in which the presenter took part, she quickly realized that her voice she had become completely voiceless. “I thought of a trivial shot of fresh air: a camomile tea with honey and a good night’s sleep would have been enough for me. But no, the next morning my voice hadn’t returned. How could I have conducted my two hours of Festa Italiana on Raiuno?”.

The inevitable operation

However, behind this episode, something much more important was hidden: the doctor’s diagnosis was very serious. It was a swelling due to the pouring of serum into the blood, which prevented the vocal cords from vibrating correctly, causing disturbances in the voice. Catherine did not want to undergo any surgery, but since her work did not allow her to reabsorb the swelling, she was forced to proceed with the operation.

“The sentence was hard for me: surgery was now inevitable. Because in the meantime the edema had degenerated and I found myself with two polyps. The ENT allowed me to complete the television season, buffering in the meantime with natural remedies and eliminating cortisone: two daily inhalations with eucalyptus essential oil, morning and evening, to hydrate the vocal cord, and arnica granules to dissolve under the tongue. Stop cigarettes, of course, as well as all types of alcohol”.

“In July 2009 I faced the surgery. Terrified at the mere idea of ​​losing, in case something went wrong, my work tool, my voice. The operation was simple even if very delicate: with the laser and under general anesthesia. She succeeded perfectly. After a couple of days I returned home, challenged by a difficult task: ten days of total silence to let the operated rope rest”. This operation was the definitive solution. Today Caterina is fine and undergoes constant checks.