causes, symptoms and when to worry

I White blood cellsalso known as leucociti, play a crucial role in the immune system, helping to fight infection and disease. When the number of white blood cells drops below normal levels, it is called low white blood cells o leukopenia. This condition can be caused by a variety of factors and can have significant health consequences.

Causes of low white blood cells

There are several reasons a person may develop low white blood cells. Some of the common causes include:

Viral or bacterial infections

Viral infections, such as the flu, HIV, or hepatitis, can temporarily reduce the number of white blood cells. Similarly, some bacterial infections, such as tuberculosis or a urinary tract infection, can cause a decrease in white blood cells.

Autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus o to Sjögren’s syndrome they can affect the production or function of white blood cells, leading to low levels in the blood.

Diseases of the bone marrow

The bone marrow is responsible for the production of white blood cells. Conditions like leukemia, the myelodysplasia o l’marrow aplasia they can interfere with the normal production of white blood cells and lead to a reduction in their levels in the blood.

Nutrient deficiency

A diet deficient in essential vitamins and minerals, such as vitamina B12folic acid or copper, can negatively affect the production of white blood cells and cause their levels to decrease.

Side effects of medical treatments

Some medical treatments, such as chemotherapy or radiation therapy, can damage the bone marrow and reduce the number of white blood cells.

Symptoms of low white blood cells

Symptoms of low white blood cells can vary from person to person and depend on the underlying cause and severity of the condition. Some of the common symptoms include:

Fatigue and general weakness Increased risk of infections, such as respiratory tract or urinary tract infections Persistent fever Sore throat Mouth ulcers or stomatitis Swollen lymph glands Joint or muscle pain Bruising or bleeding abnormally easily

When to worry

If you suspect you have low white blood cells, it’s important to see a doctor for an accurate evaluation. Although a slight decrease in white blood cells can be common during some stages of life or in certain situations, such as after an illness or medical treatment, a significant drop in levels may require immediate medical attention.

Some signs of concern include:

Persistent symptoms associated with low white blood cells Frequent or severe infections Persistent fever Unusual bleeding or bruising Extreme fatigue and weakness

In these cases, it is essential to seek medical care for a thorough evaluation and diagnosis.

Treatment and management of low white blood cells

Treatment of low white blood cells depends on the underlying cause and the severity of the condition. The doctor will determine the treatment plan that is best suited for each individual. In some cases, the underlying cause, such as an infection or autoimmune disease, may need to be treated. Other interventions may include supportive care, such as giving drugs that stimulate the production of white blood cells or taking steps to reduce the risk of infections, such as avoiding contact with sick people or maintaining good personal hygiene.

