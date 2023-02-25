Home Health Cavalieri Repubblica Miriam Colombo student of Unige Ospedaletti
Genoa – A Miriam Colombo, 21 years old, the title of Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic “for the commitment, passion, enthusiasm in making people aware of donating to the research and treatment of cystic fibrosis”. Miriam has cystic fibrosis. In addition to being treated and living with a serious pathology, studying profitably in high school, despite continuous hospitalizations (156 days in 2016 alone), she is a brilliant student of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Genoa. You find the time to devote to fundraising on social media and in various events for non-profit organizations related to your illness, raising thousands of euros every year and often involving the schools you attended.

“When people ask me how I do it, I answer that it’s simply passion that drives me to keep fighting. Willpower, will is power, in short, let’s call it whatever we like… that’s all. If I am what I am , it is above all thanks to cystic fibrosis, which I consider to be my greatest added value”, explains the girl. Miriam dedicates a large part of her life to raising funds for research and is testimonial of Cystic Fibrosis Research Foundation.

The young woman had also given a speech at the 2021 Orientamenti Salon, the React edition.


