The men's giant slalom at Palisades Tahoe is coming up.

The men's World Cup season continues. Who will snatch the first World Cup win after the World Championships?

Alpine skiing: men’s giant slalom in Palisades Tahoe today in the live ticker – before the start

It's the first men's World Cup race at Palisades Tahoe since 1969, which is currently turning into a "winter wonderland" due to heavy snowfall.

The race begins at 7 p.m. in Palisades Tahoe, USA.

Hello and welcome to the live ticker for the men's giant slalom.

Alpine skiing: men’s giant slalom in Palisades Tahoe today on TV and live stream

Normally, the men’s races are usually shown on public channels. However, that is avoided ZDF to broadcast the men’s giant slalom in Palisades Tahoe today. Only via a free live stream sportstudio.de is to see the race.

It looks similar to Eurosport out of. They also do not offer the men’s giant slalom on free TV. This race can also be seen via a live stream. However, this is chargeable and only via discovery+ to retrieve. Except via the platform DAZN. Thanks to a collaboration by DAZN and Eurosport the live stream is included in the subscription to the streaming platform.

