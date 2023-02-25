Scottish alternative rock band Teenage Fanclub will tour five Spanish cities next October. It will be the first of his tours in theaters with the entire audience seated.

The tour dates are October 10, Madrid (Albéniz Theater); on October 11 in Gijón (La Laboral Theatre); on October 13 in Ferrol (Ferrol Auditorium); on October 14 in Alcúdia, in Palma (Teatre Principal); and on October 15 in San Sebastián (Victoria Eugenia Antzokia).

The shows are part of a UK and European tour that marks the first time this storied cult band from the golden age of indie is to perform in venues where the entire audience will be seated (with the exception of their concert in Leeds). .

Teenage Fanclub were born in 1989 hand in hand Norman Blake, Raymond McGinley y Gerard Love. From the Glasgow area and with his compass following the north that the songs of Big Star, Badfinger y The Byrds, the group has been accumulating thick-sounding, guitar-driven anthems with a distinctive classicist brand, well-nuanced maturity, with choruses and warm vocal harmonies that stuck with you. With that spirit they released albums like “Bandwagonesque” (91) , “Grand Prize” (95) y “Songs From Northern Britain” (97).

About the present and future of the group, Norman Blake comments: “We took a lot of time between records. Now we try to keep busy all the time, both touring and recording. In that sense, we’re working on some new music and it looks like it’s shaping up to be another new album. the gap between “Endless Arcade” and its predecessor (“Here”, 2016) was almost five years. What will be between “Endless Arcade” and the next album will be much shorter”. It should be remembered that the last thing they have published is the song “I Left A Light On”, in April 2022.

The dates for the tour are: