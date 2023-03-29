Home Health CdS – Inter anxious about Calhanoglu: injury to be evaluated with specific checks
CdS – Inter anxious about Calhanoglu: injury to be evaluated with specific checks

CdS – Inter anxious about Calhanoglu: injury to be evaluated with specific checks

The Nerazzurri are waiting for the midfielder to return to Italy after what happened in the national team to understand the extent of the injury

Bad news from abroad for Simone Inzaghi. The Inter coach received the news of the injury last night Hakan Calhanoglu, forced to leave the field in the first half of Turkey-Croatia (the final result was 0-2, ed). The Nerazzurri obviously await the return of the midfielder to be able to assess his conditions.

Corriere dello Sport also underlines this. This is the focus: “Inter anxious about Calhanoglu. The midfielder was replaced in the 38th minute of the first half by Yuksek in the match against Croatia valid for the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The muscle injury to the left thigh will be evaluated in the next days. Calhanoglu on his return to Italy will be subjected to further checks, hoping not to lose him in view of the Champions League”.

March 29, 2023 (change March 29, 2023 | 08:16)

