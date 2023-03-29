This year’s Qingming festival will continue to implement the reservation system

Hangzhou Daily News Qingming is approaching, and the Taikang Hangzhou Ruyi Mausoleum, located in the Jingshan Bamboo Tea Garden in Yuhang District, has ushered in the peak period of sacrifice and sweeping.

“This year is the fourth year of our park’s opening. Although the overall number of burials is not particularly large, compared with previous years, the passenger flow has increased significantly. It is estimated that the number of people who will receive sacrifices during the Qingming Festival will be around 5,000.” Jingshan Bamboo Tea Garden Xu Xinxing, deputy general manager of Ruyi Cemetery, told reporters.

The reporter learned from the Hangzhou Civil Affairs Bureau that this year’s Ching Ming Festival sweeping peak time is short, the flow is large, and the density is high. The city’s funeral service units have made preparations for safety and security. The sweeping system will be adopted to reduce the crowd density and reduce the risk of people gathering.

This year, Hangzhou continues to promote the new trend of smoke-free and low-carbon memorial sweeps, and recommends that citizens and friends make appointments in advance, take the initiative to shift peak hours, and try to avoid peak hours to go to grave sweeping. When going to the cemetery for sacrifice and sweeping, try to take public transportation and travel low-carbon; establish a good sense of safety, cooperate with on-site management in cemeteries, columbaria and other places of worship where people gather, and consciously maintain public order.

In recent years, Hangzhou, as a pilot city for the comprehensive reform of funerals in the country, aims to build a high-level demonstration area for changing customs and customs, and adheres to the concept of “saving land, ecology, green and benefiting the people” to build a cemetery. In tea, the cemetery has been transformed into a park, and a new type of life culture memorial park. In addition, the construction of land-saving ecological burial facilities in the form of columbariums and tree burials has been actively promoted, and 187 land-saving ecological burial facilities at the township (street) level have been completed, with a coverage rate of 100%.

From “putting into the soil for peace” to “returning to nature”, the new trend of land saving and ecology has gradually gained popularity. During the Qingming Festival, the Funeral Industry Association of our city will also hold a number of public welfare activities. For example, Hangzhou Qianjiang Cemetery will organize the “Life·Meet” 2023 Zhejiang Province Human Organ (Remains, Tissue) Donation Commemoration and Commemoration Event, and continue to advocate green and civilized new style of funeral .