Cds – Samardzic-Inter, that’s what the problem is. Meanwhile, West Ham enters

The new requests from the player’s entourage, yesterday at the Nerazzurri headquarters, were not accepted by the club

It seemed done, complete with medical examinations already carried out, however Samardzic at Inter he risks jumping. The new requests from the player’s entourage, yesterday at the Nerazzurri headquarters, were not accepted by the club. “Pproblems mainly related to commissions, so there was no checkers between Samardzic’s entourage and Inter“, underlines the Corriere dello Sport.

“In the summit, which lasted a couple of hours, the player’s father played a significant role, who wanted to review certain contractual conditions. A change of course not appreciated by the Inter management, and which can complicate things. Once after the weekend everything will be clearer. The risk of a sensational about-face shouldn’t be set aside. Inter would have gladly done without this mix-up in mid-August. And the inclusion of West Ham for Samardzic shakes things up.” .

