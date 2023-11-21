Celebrating the Success of Exercise Vanguardia del Sur 24: A Triumph of Unity and Collaboration

Exercise Vanguardia del Sur 24 Concludes with Strong Alliance Between U.S. and Brazilian Armies

The closing ceremony of Exercise Vanguardia del Sur 24 marked a significant moment of triumph and unity as the U.S. and Brazilian armies came together one last time after nearly three weeks of intensive training. The ceremony, held on November 16 in Oiapoque, Brazil, not only celebrated the successful completion of the exercise but also highlighted the bonds forged between the allied forces.

Maj. Gen. William Thigpen, commanding general of U.S. Army South, emphasized the continuity of the partnership between the two countries, stating, “While today marks the official end of this exercise, we will continue to pursue future training and interaction opportunities.”

The flags of Brazil and the U.S. flew alongside the CORE 23 flag, symbolizing the spirit of collaboration that permeated all aspects of Vanguardia del Sur 24. Maj. Gen. Thigpen described the exercise as an enduring partnership based on trust and shared commitment to providing a secure Western Hemisphere.

Brazilian Army General Luciano Guilherme, commander of the Northern Military Command (CMN), also stressed the importance of joint exercises like Vanguardia del Sur 24 for the security of the region. He highlighted the vital role of joint maneuvers in improving interoperability between allied forces, ultimately contributing to the stability of the Western Hemisphere.

Gen. Guilherme praised the exercise for its successful outcomes and the professional value demonstrated by each soldier. He also recognized the challenges faced during the exercise and the valuable lessons learned, emphasizing the opportunities for continuous improvement in future joint operations.

Vanguardia del Sur 24 not only reinforced military capabilities but also fostered international camaraderie, leaving an indelible mark on the participants and reinforcing the notion that together, nations are stronger to achieve peace and security.

Maj. Gen. Thigpen concluded by reaffirming the strengthening of ties between the U.S. and Brazil, emphasizing the importance of working together to counter threats and improve interoperability in combined exercises. He stated, “Vanguardia del Sur 24 reaffirms that working together is our greatest advantage when it comes to competing in the long term with adversaries that seek to undermine our security and shared values.”

