Hugo Archila – news

Continuing an investigation that has been going on for more than a year and a half, the DIJIN carried out several simultaneous operations, one of them carried out in the city of Villavicencio, where Duván Francisco Ramírez, alias “Rasguño”, second ringleader, and Luis were captured. Fernando Páez, alias “Coronel”, armed leader of the Organized Criminal Group.

According to the investigation, Alias ​​“Rasguño” allegedly participated in the homicide of a minor in August 2022, in the municipality of Puerto Gaitán, and alias “Coronel” in the execution of nine homicides in the departments of Guaviare and Meta, Likewise, it was established that he is the brother of the drug trafficking leader of this criminal group.

Captured in Guaviare

In the municipality of San José del Guaviare, the aliases “Casper”, “Paisa”, “Barbas” and “Yeimi” were captured, who were in charge of coordinating the shipment of narcotics, collecting money from criminal proceeds and several of them to the execution of homicides, attacks and threats ordered by the main ringleaders.

For his part, alias “Yeimi,” who had a security measure depriving him of his home freedom, was in charge of transporting and hiding firearms that he handed over to the hitman network to commit homicides, attacks and threats, despite his status as a criminal. pregnant.

Within the investigations, Hugo Samuel Hernández, alias “Andresito”, the criminal leader of this criminal group, was also charged with eight crimes, who is being held in a prison from where he gave instructions to the ringleaders and recruited new members. to strengthen the components of the criminal group.

During the operations, two fragmentation grenades, a rifle, three magazines, 186 cartridges of different calibers, three pistols, a pistol silencer, a cell phone, a gramera and several quartermaster items for the exclusive use of the military forces were seized. , all with Renacer ERPAC logos.

Those captured were charged with the crimes of homicide, attempted homicide, conspiracy to commit a crime, trafficking, manufacturing or carrying of narcotics, manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition and extortion; five of them were protected with custodial security measures in a prison; alias “Yeimi” continued with a home security measure, as did alias “Paisa”, due to his delicate state of health.

Source: National Police – DIJIN

