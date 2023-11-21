Conmebol confirmed a match of legends in Miami. Which Uruguayans will participate?

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) has announced the upcoming legends match at the DRV PNK Stadium, the home of Inter Miami, scheduled for December 5. This event is part of the activities leading up to the next Copa América, with the opening match on June 20, 2024 in Atlanta and the final in Miami on July 14.

The promotional poster for the match features legendary players such as Diego Godín and Sebastián Abreu from Uruguay, Brazilians Lucio and Ronaldinho, Argentines Sergio Agüero, Gonzalo Higuaín, Javier Zanetti, Maximiliano Rodríguez, Leonardo Ponzio, and Ezequiel Lavezzi, as well as players from Paraguay, Colombia, Chile, Peru, and Venezuela.

In addition, non-Conmebol players Jorge Campos and Luis “Bird” Hernández from Mexico and Bryan Ruiz from Costa Rica will also be participating in the match. Tickets for the event are available starting at $45.

